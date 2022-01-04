BMW India Sales 2021 Grows By 35 Percent – 8,236 Cars Sold

BMW Group delivers 8,876 cars (BMW + MINI) at 35 percent growth, and 5,191 motorcycles in 2021 at over 100 percent growth

BMW Group India has ended 2021 on a strong note having reported highest growth in a decade. Sales though are still lower than the 9k units reported sold in 2019. Luxury car sales were already on a decline prior to restrictions related to Covid-19 pandemic.

However the pandemic hit hard, and BMW India sales went down to 6.1k units. In the two preceding years, BMW has reported sales decline at 13.5 percent, and 32.31 percent, respectively.

BMW India Sales 2021

Luxury car total sales is up at 8,876 cars (BMW and MINI). Of this, 8,236 units were attributed to BMW, and the remaining 640 units to Mini India. BMW Motorrad sales are up 5,191 motorcycles. Earlier in December the company already reported motorcycle sales at 5k units.

The manufacturer reported its best ever yearly sales in 2018 when the company reported 10,405 units sold. BMW car sales growth is reported at 35.19 percent in 2021, up from 6,092 units at volume growth of 2,144 units. MINI sales are up at 640 units, up from 512 units in 2020. Sales growth is at a quarter at volume growth of 128.

Motorcycle sales are up from 2,563 units at 102.54 percent at volume gain of 2,628 units. Total group sales is up at 14,067 units, up from 9,167 units YoY. Volume gain is just under 5k units, and growth at a little over 50 percent.

BMW Motorrad sales growth

In 2020, BMW Motorrad sales were reported at 2,563 units. Sales growth is reported at just over 100 percent. Sales growth has continually been boosted by BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles.

Sales of both entry level motorcycles account for about 90 percent of BMW Motorrad India sales through 2021. BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW R18 Classic, S 1000 R and M 1000 RR have all been received favourably. BMW C 400 GT scooter is the newest launch from the manufacturer and was launched as recently as Q4 2021.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad – posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share. An attractive product portfolio especially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into our fold.”

Mini sales growth

BMW India attributes 40 percent of car sales to the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range. This includes BMW X1, X3 and X5. Demand for BMW M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine meant products were either completely sold out or commanded long wait periods. Exclusive editions fared well in the festive season. BMW 3 Series and 5 Series continue to contribute greatly to total sedan segment sales.



The locally produced MINI Countryman contributed to over 50 percent of sales. Mini Hatch and MINI Convertible contributed 18 percent each. While BMW and Mini car sales aren’t at their highest, motorcycle sales has. This has helped the group report its highest cumulative total to date.