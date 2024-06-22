BMW CE04 is not for everyone but is perfect for individuals who want a unique vehicle to stand out

After the launch of its R 1300 GS, BMW Motorrad India seems to have shifted its gaze towards bringing electric 2W to Indian market. The German brand aims to offer most of its motorcycle portfolio in India and in that regard, BMW has done a good job. Now we will witness the launch of BMW CE 04 on 24th July.

BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter

Considering the C 400 GT costs Rs 11.25 lakh (Ex-sh), we can expect CE 04 to cost more than that, of course. At that price, it has no logical competition and has carved a niche for itself. With a futuristic design language, BMW CE04 shines as a stylish product. A statement, if we may. It has a lot of cuts, creases, and crevices that make it look like something that came right out of a CyberPunk world that happened 1,000 years into the future.

This is not the first maxi scooter from BMW Motorrad in India. We have BMW C 400 GT maxi scooter. Despite being priced at Rs. 11.25 lakh (Ex-sh), this scooter has found a home with a lot of automotive enthusiasts. This might be what inspired BMW to bring CE 04 electric scooter as well. Currently, it is sold in global markets like North America and Europe.

BMW has cleverly pooled various parts from other vehicles. Not necessarily motorcycles or scooters. For example, the 8.9 kWh battery pack on CE04 is essentially one of 11 battery modules in a BMW iX. The motor on CE04 electric maxi scooter, which makes 42 bhp of power and 62 Nm of torque, is essentially 1/3rd section of the same motor found in X1 PHEV SUV by BMW.

It is not just powertrains. BMW CE04 electric maxi scooter has a 10.25” horizontal screen as its instrument cluster. It is similar to the screen that is found on older 3 Series sedan. This electric scooter from BMW is unlike anything we have ever seen in India, in a good way. It is radical in its design and sensational when it comes to street presence.

Specs & Features

It has a long wheelbase and a wide profile which lends it a muscular stance. Due to the batteries stashed in its central tunnel, this is not a step-through scooter. Storage has been moved to the side and to gain access to it, one has to open side body panels which drop down like a tailgate on a pickup truck.

BMW CE04 comes jam-packed with technology. LED headlights, keyless access, BMW Motorrad connected tech, three ride modes, ASC, dual channel ABS, and more. As it is an electric vehicle, it gets reverse functionality too. With a quick charger, 0-80% comes up in just 65 minutes.

Hardware componentry include 35mm front telescopic forks, rear mono-shock, belt-drive, dual disc setup at front and single disc at the rear, single-sided swingarm, and more. Due to its hefty 231 kg weight, BMW CE04 electric maxi scooter promises a range of only 130 km and a top speed of 120 km/h.