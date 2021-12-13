BMW iX Electric SUV India Launch Price Rs 1.16 Cr – Range 425 Kms

The all-electric BMW iX has been launched in India as a Completely Built Up (CBU) – Rivals include EVs from Mercedes, Audi, Jaguar

BMW India today announced the launch of its first electric car – The iX SUV. The new iX is offered in a single variant of iX xDrive 40 – priced at Rs 1,15,90,000, ex-sh. It comes with a dual electric motor set up with one motor positioned on each axle with all-wheel drive function.

BMW iX – Design

BMW has given the new iX electric SUV a more futuristic stance so as to differentiate it from its ICE powered models. It sports a large kidney shaped front grille, sleek headlamps with a quarter light band, similar looking tail lamps and a clamshell bonnet design. It gets frameless doors. The iX rides on 21 inch aerodynamically optimized wheels fitted with 255/50 profile tyres.

Interior arrangement will be much the same as is seen on the BMW X7. It will get a hexagonal shaped steering wheel, a curved structure housing a 12.3 inch instrument cluster and 14.9 inch infotainment display, tilted towards the driver.

Seating is fitted with microfiber fabric. BMW iDrive rotary controller is set on the forward section of the high mounted arm rest while other controls are positioned on upper part of the door. Features on offer include BMW Curved Display, BMW ConnectedDrive, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Natural Interaction, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto / Apple Carplay, Parking Assistant Plus, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 18 speakers, Reversing Assistant, etc.

BMW iX Electric SUV Specs

BMW iX xDrive 40 comes with a 76.6kWh battery pack. It delivers a max power output of 326 hp and 620 Nm of torque. On a full charge, driving range is up to 425 kms. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h will be possible in 6.1 seconds.

BMW also has a more powerful iX xDrive 50 available in the international market. But that has not been launched in India today. It has a larger 105.2 kWh battery, that produces 523 hp power and 765 Nm torque. It delivers a drive range of up to 611 kms on WLTP cycle. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 4.6 seconds.

Charging time for the iX Drive 40 is as follows;

– 150 kW DC Charger – 80% in 31 min / 95 kms added range in 10 min

– 50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 73 min / 100 kms added range in 21 min

– 11 kW AC Charger – 100% in about 7 hrs / 100 kms added range in 2.5 hrs

Colour options on offer are – Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey. BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish is offered as option. Exclusive olive-leaf tanned natural leather upholstery ‘Interior Design Suite’ comes in Castanea colour scheme.

BMW iX comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. BMW iX will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE, etc in the luxury EV segment of India.