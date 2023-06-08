BMW M2: Rs 98 lakhs for the high-performance sports car experience

From 0 to 100 in 4.1 Seconds: BMW M2 sports car Redefines Speed and Power

The BMW M2 sports car is a compact two-door, four-seater with a bold M design and powerful proportions. Equipped with the inline 6-cylinder engine, it delivers high-performance.

BMW M2 accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds (with automatic transmission), thanks to its maximum output of 453 hp and peak torque of 550 Nm. Price is listed at 98 lakhs (ex-sh).

Efficiency Meets Performance: Unveiling the Intelligent Side

With its Adaptive M Suspension and optional six-speed manual gearbox, the BMW M2 offers enhanced control and engagement. Its exterior features include a prominent M Frameless kidney grille, flared side skirts, and optional M Carbon Roof. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit design, 12.3″ Digital Instrument Cluster, and 14.9″ Central Information Display create a futuristic and intuitive interface.

The BMW M2 comes with exclusive membership to the BMW Excellence Club, offering luxury experiences across various pillars. BMW India Financial Services provides flexible financial solutions, that extends all the way to buy-back.

ConnectedDrive Technology: Elevate the Drive

ConnectedDrive Technology enhances the driving experience with features like BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW iDrive with Operating System 8, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Safety is prioritized with features such as head and side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and a range of driver assistance systems including Cruise Control and Parking Assistant Professional.

In terms of efficiency, the BMW M2 incorporates Intelligent lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, and aerodynamic design. These features optimize performance and fuel consumption while maintaining a sporty driving experience. A thrilling choice for enthusiasts, M2 stands out. It is where you experience the exhilaration, and redefine your driving journey.

BMW M2: Redefining the Art of Sporty Driving

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW M2 embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out. It builds on the brand’s tradition of ultra-sporty models with compact dimensions.

The expressive looks of the all-new BMW M2 act as a clear signpost to sporty driving pleasure and stem primarily from its extremely powerful proportions. The car melds extraordinary speed with maximum control ensuring a smooth, dynamic drive no matter how far you push the limits.”