BMW M4 CS India Launch Price Rs 1.89 Cr – 3.4s 0-100, 550 Bhp

BMW M4 CS, positioned above M4 Competition sees improved power and performance and promises a more engaging drive

Expanding its portfolio, BMW Group India has just launched the M4 CS (Competition Sport) in India and is currently open for bookings at all company dealerships. It comes with a sticker price of Rs 1.89 Crore (Ex-sh). The new M4 CS sees improvements over the M4 Competition and comes with several upgrades both in terms of power, performance, dynamics and also in terms of interior features and technology.

M4 CS is the first BMW CS model to be launched in India. It is the most powerful and fastest series-produced BMW M4 and comes into the country via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. M4 CS is currently on offer through its official dealer network. It is set to rival the Audi RS5 and the upcoming Mercedes C 63 S e-Performance and Maserati Gran Turismo.

BMW M4 CS India – Racing Inspired Exteriors and Interiors

BMW M4 CS is presented in metallic paint options of Frozen Isle of Man Green and Riviera Blue. It boasts a lightweight design in tune with M characteristics and is built for both street and racetracks where it promises best-in-class performance. Track credentials are reflected with track exercise at Nürburgring’s Nordschleife standing at 7 minutes 21 seconds across the full 20.832 km (12.943 miles) lap.

Owing to its titanium exhaust silencer and carbon fibre elements, weight is down by around 20 kgs as compared to BMW M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive. Headlamps with yellow tinted DRLs, a kidney-shaped front grille with red accents and distinctive “M4 CS” badging on the upper side of two horizontal grille bars are notable elements.

It also gets a Gurney-styled spoiler and CSL-styled laser lights are also seen. Boot lid gets a black colour finish with red accents. The M4 CS rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels fitted with performance tyres.

Sporty interiors

The interiors show two screens – a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster with M-Specific graphics. It also sports a Harman Kardon sound system, two-zone automatic climate control, 3 spoke flat bottom steering wheel with M Alcantara finish, M Carbon bucket seats with seat belts, M4 CS door sills, Anthracite coloured head liner, Red CS lettering on central console, carbon fibre finish on interior trims and door sill plates among others.

The BMW Curved Display features M-specific readouts which are angled towards the driver, allowing for better focus on the road ahead. Safety features on the new BMW M4 CS include head and side airbags for both driver and co-passenger along with head airbags for passengers at the rear. It also comes with standard safety equipment like dynamic stability control, automatic stability control, M Dynamic Mode and cornering brake control. Anti-lock braking system, dry braking function, dynamic brake control and active M differential are also a part of its safety equipment

BMW M4 CS – Power and Performance

The new BMW M4 CS is powered by a 3.0L, twin-turbo, 6-cylinder engine that produces 550 bhp of peak power and 650 Nm peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels with M xDrive AWD system. Thus sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds which is again 0.1 seconds quicker than the M4 Competition.

Top speed is pegged at 302 km/h with BMW’s Adaptive M suspension as standard and 8-speed M Steptronic transmission. Drivers have the option of 3 distinct setups in both automatic and manual modes that include comfort-oriented, sports-focused or track optimized. The M-Specific Set up button on the central console allows for direct access to settings for engine, chassis, steering and braking system.