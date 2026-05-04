BMW M440i Convertible Launch Price Rs 1.09 Cr – 374 bhp, 250 Km/h, 4.9s 0-100

BMW Group India has just launched the sporty and convertible version of the 4 Series in the country in the form of M440i Convertible. The launch price is Rs 1.09 Crore (Ex-sh) and it undercuts its immediate rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet, which has been priced at Rs 1.16 Crore (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look.

BMW M440i Convertible Launch

For the launch price of Rs 1.09 Crore (Ex-sh), BMW M440i Convertible comes with a lot of likeable attributes to entice enthusiasts and BMW fanatics. Primary of them is the B58 3.0L 6-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine from the popular M340i, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is rated at 374 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

The xDrive AWD system is present to better put down the performance across all four wheels. Claimed performance metrics include a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. M440i Convertible gets a sporty-sounding exhaust setup along with braces in the engine bay for added strength and structural rigidity.

Where design is concerned, BMW M440i Convertible gets the trademark full-height ‘Beaver Teeth’ grille along with ‘Snake Eyes’ LED headlight setup with Blue accents. There are two doors with M440i Convertible and rear seats can be accessed by sliding front seats ahead. Bumper gets functional air intakes on both sides.

M440i Convertible gets a soft top (fabric roof) as opposed to the hard top seen with its predecessor, the F33 4 Series. This top makes the mechanism lighter and BMW 18 seconds to fully open or close which can operate at speeds up to 50 km/h. Apart from the main window, there’s a rear quarter glass too, as this is a 4-seater (2+2).

There are 19-inch alloy wheels on all four corners with 225-section front tyres and 255-section rear tyres. At the rear, we can see an intricately designed LED tail light signature along with M440i badging. Rear bumper lends a sporty vibe and there are exhaust tips at either end. Rear windshield looks small, but is common with convertibles.

Sporty Interiors

On the inside, BMW M440i Convertible radiates a minimal, yet functional layout, with a sporty flair. It borrows the sporty front seats from M340i. These seats are powered and gets memory settings too. There’s a three-spoke steering wheel along with a curvilinear setup comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a non-touch 12.3-inch driver’s cockpit.

Behind the steering wheel, there’s a large HUD setup to project vital info at the driver’s peripheral vision. Usual suspects include automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, latest iDrive system, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and more.



