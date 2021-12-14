BMW Motorrad India 2021 Sales Cross 5k – Thanks To G310, 350cc Scooter, Others

BMW Motorrad reports all time high sales in India with the counter clocking at 5k units in 2021

BMW Motorrad has much to celebrate with 2021 coming to a close. The premium motorcycle manufacturer is celebrating 5k two wheeler deliveries in India through 2021. Growth has been momentous in a year that continues to thrive on uncertainties.

In 2020, BMW Motorrad India reported sales at 2,563 units at 6.65 percent YoY growth over 2019 when 2,403 units were sold. The year prior, 2,187 units were sold. This is when BMW got on the growth track with the launch of updated BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles.

2021 has been a phenomenal year

Prior to the G310 launches, in 2017 BMW had sold 252 units through the year. In its newest form, the bikes were launched after careful price consideration which catapulted sales onto the fast-track. The premium two-wheeler segment in India is small-ish. And BMW Motorrad India has managed to report sales growth at 100 percent in 2021 over 2020.

Sales momentum is majorly driven by BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles. Combined sales of both entry level offerings accounted for about 90 percent of BMW Motorrad India sales through 2021. Other popular offerings include BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, The BMW R18 Classic, the BMW S 1000 R and the BMW M 1000 RR.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth.

We will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We remain committed in our endeavour to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and curated experiences that truly reflect our motto of ‘Make life a Ride’.”

BMW performance driven bikes

A strong product offensive thrives on the back of new and timely launches. All focused around ‘performance driven bikes with best-in-class riding dynamics’. Strategies have worked to meet customer demand in an optimised manner. And as a result, in a few short years, the 5k yearly sales mark has become a reality.

The journey has further been helped by BMW Financial Services India. Flexible financial solutions helped facilitate sales. In October 2021, the company announced cumulative production of the 310 twin units having surpassed the 1 lakh units milestone. The majority of this number caters to export markets where the entry level premium offerings have carved a niche for themselves since launch. And popularity continues to grow unabated.