BMW R 12 And R 12 nineT Launch Price Starts Rs 19.90 Lakh

Boxer engines with a muscular appeal and unique driving characteristics are the main highlights of BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India

The iconic German motorcycle manufacturer, BMW Motorrad, recently expanded its portfolio to include two new boxer engine powered motorcycles. We’re talking about BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT that have been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 19.90 lakh (Ex-sh). Both of these are underpinned by the same platform, but differ in styling and equipment.

BMW R 12 And R 12 nineT

To add more classic motorcycles to its portfolio, BMW Motorrad launched R 12 Cruiser and R 12 nineT in India. Prices for both motorcycles have been announced. Owing to their CBU (Completely Built Units) route, they are priced at a premium and the company has announced deliveries to commence in September 2024.

While BMW R 12 Cruiser has been priced at Rs 19.90 lakh (Ex-sh), R 12 nineT Roadster commands a higher price tag at Rs 20.9 lakh (Ex-sh). R 12 Cruiser’s colour palette includes Base in Blackstorm metallic, optional Style – Option 719 in Avus Silver metallic and optional Color Aventurine Red metallic.

R 12 nineT Roadster’s colour palette includes Base in Blackstorm metallic, optional Style–Option 719 “Aluminium” in brushed aluminium / Night Black solid paint and Optional Color San Remo Green metallic. Both motorcycles differ in styling and genres and cater to different audiences.

Where powertrains are concerned, both motorcycles get the same 1,170cc 2-cylinder Boxer engine that gets air and oil cooling setup. On BMW R 12 Cruiser, this engine is tuned to develop 95 bhp at 6,500 RPM and 110 Nm at 6,000 RPM. In BMW R 12 nineT, this engine kicks out 109 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 115 Nm at 6,000 RPM.

Notable componentry are USD telescopic front forks, dual 310 mm disc brake setup at the front with 4-pot calipers, standard BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control and all these are mounted on a new lighter steel trellis frame. R 12 gets 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels wrapped with 100-section front and 150-section rear tyres. R 12 nineT gets 17-inch wheels at both end, but fatter 120-section front and 180-section rear tyre.

Statement from BMW Group

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad established the segment of classic bikes with the R nineT. This particular segment invites purists riders who want to focus on the original, and at the same time enjoy dynamic riding. The all-new R 12 series takes this path of emotional, original motorcycle riding even further. While the all-new BMW R 12 nineT as a classic roadster aims to make a stylish impression in urban environments, the all-new BMW R 12 embodies a classic cruiser for every day that makes you feel good and allows you to enjoy freedom.

The most important values are charisma and individuality. Both motorcycles combine the authentic character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative technology and modular concept that offers the rider maximum customization options.”

1 of 4

Also read – BMW Motorrad CE 04 electric scooter India launch date