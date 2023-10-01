BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled – The Most Powerful GS Bike Yet!

Not only is the new BMW R 1300 GS lighter by 12kg, but it is also more powerful and torquier than R 1250 GS

BMW Motorrad’s flagship ADV has gotten a major update. Behold the BMW R 1300 GS that will replace current flagship ADV R 1250 GS. As the name suggests, there is a bump in displacement that enables a bump in power too. However, weight has gone down by up to 12 kg, giving R 1300 GS more power-to-weight ratio as well. India launch in the coming months is likely.

BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled – Radical new design!

Within the 2W ADV world, BMW GS range is among the most popular. Immediate rivals for R 1300 GS in the crosshair are Ducati Multistrada V4, Harley-Davidson Pan America and others. BMW has overhauled the entire design and appearance of its flagship ADV. Gone is its asymmetric fascia that was a distinct element.

In its place, there is a new face that is smaller in size and has a quad-pixel-effect LED DRL signature, mimicking an ‘X’. Reminds me of Porsche’s modern LED DRL signature. Middle of the ‘X’ insignia is a mono projector unit. Within the body are two LED fog lamps too. Speaking of body, the overall bulk seems to be slightly narrowed down for a sleeker appearance.

This effect is compounded at the rear with a much sleeker appearance. Front turn indicators are housed in ORVMs. Tubular rear subframe is replaced with a cast aluminium unit. Revised suspension setup includes BMW’s signature telelever front forks, while the rear gets a paralever setup. BMW is using a sheet metal steel frame, which seems to be stiffer than preceding unit.

BMW has compacted R 1300 GS’ engine as opposed to R 1250 GS’, despite a bump in displacement numbers. Gearbox is now beneath its engine and there is a new tubular frame around this engine too. Despite all compacting measures, BMW R 1300 GS still has a lot of presence, accentuated by a massive Boxer engine jutting out of its body.

Most powerful GS motorcycle ever

Speaking of engines, BMW R 1300 GS has a 1300cc engine as the name suggests. This Boxer engine churns out 145 bhp of peak power at 7750 RPM and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. As opposed to R 1250 GS, this new engine brings 9 more horses and 6 more torques. Tipping scales at 237 kg, weight has gone down by 12 kg. This lends better power-to-weight figures than before.

Off-road credentials like long travel suspension setup, wire-spoke wheels with tubeless block-pattern tyres, up-swept exhaust, high ground clearance, and underbody protection are present too. Being BMW’s flagship ADV, R 1300 GS comes equipped with a plethora of electronic rider aids. For the first time, GS line is featuring radar-based rider assistance features too.

Primary among them, are Active cruise control, front collision warning and lane change warning. These work just like they would on an ADAS-equipped car. Other features include electronically adjustable suspension with DSA (Dynamic Suspension Adjustment). DSA now adaptively varies spring stiffness and height of the motorcycle based on the four riding modes on offer and other conditions.

There is a TFT instrument cluster as well, which boasts Bluetooth connectivity. LED headlights and an adjustable windscreen are notable elements too. Price will go up as opposed to R 1250 GS.