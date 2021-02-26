BMW R nineT And Scrambler India Launch Price Rs 16.75 L Onwards

BMW Motorrad India will import R nineT and R nineT Scrambler motorcycles as completely built-up units (CBU)

Bookings for the new BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler open from today at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships. The R nineT classic roadster is priced at Rs 18,50,000 while the R nineT Scrambler carries a price tag of Rs.16,75,000 as the come in as CBUs (ex-sh prices).

The new launches bode well for the manufacturer, which has seen bike sales improve in recent times. Buyers can also select from a range of accessories and lifestyle merchandise for the R nineT and R nineT Scrambler which is on offer at all BMW Motorrad showroom in the country.

Colour Options and Design

BMW R nineT is being offered in color options of Blackstorm Metallic/Brushed Aluminium, Option 719 Aluminium, Mineral White Metallic/Aurum and Night Black Matt/Aluminium Matt. The BMW R nineT Scrambler gets colors of Granite Gray Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic/Light White, Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red and Kalamata Metallic Matt.

Both motorcycles boast of individual styling with use of quality material and excellent craftsmanship with particular detail to every feature. The R nineT is a classic roadster and hence gets distinctive styling features with a circular headlamp unit, twin pod instrument cluster, spoked wheels and a twin can exhaust.

The R nineT Scrambler sports a circular headlamp and single pod instrument cluster along with a twin can exhaust positioned under its seat, telescopic suspension and rides on 5 spoke alloy wheels fitted with knobby tyres. The bike weighs a total of 222 kgs and has fuel tank capacity of 18 liters.

Engine and Riding Modes

The two new bikes from BMW Motorrad share the same engine. This 1,170cc, air/ oil cooled, 2 cylinder, 4 stroke engine gets DOHC cylinder head, 4 valves and two chamshafts along with a shaft drive and offers 107 hp power at 7,520 rpm and 119 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

Two riding modes of Rain and Road are offered on the BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler. In Rain mode, throttle response combines with Automatic Stability Control (ASC) for added safety when the rider accelerates on slippery or wet road conditions. Road mode ensures a more balanced throttle response and ASC control on dry and non-slippery road conditions.

Braking is via twin disc brakes in the front and single disc at the rear while the two bikes are equipped with ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and travel-dependent damping (WAD).

BMW Motorrad has introduced standard warranty for 3 years along with unlimited km on the two bikes which can be further extended to 4th and 5th year at an added cost. Buyers can also avail Road Side Assistance, 24x7x365 day package.