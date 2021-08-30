BMW Scooter Receives Nearly 100 Bookings Ahead Of India Launch

BMW C 400 GT will be imported into India as a Completely Built Unit and is likely to be priced around Rs 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom)

Last month BMW Motorrad confirmed that the company will be launching its first scooter in the Indian market this year. The two-wheeler manufacturing arm of the Bavarian brand teased the upcoming Maxi scooter on its social media platform earlier this year. It will also be the first proper Maxi scooter to be offered in India.

BMW currently has two mid-displacement Maxi scooters under its global portfolio- C 400 X and C 400 GT and both these scooters were updated at the start of this year. However, only the latter is available for booking in our country. BMW Scooter bookings are open and almost 100 customers have pre-booked the same.

The company is yet to announce prices for C 400 GT which is expected to be revealed during its official launch in a few weeks time. Interested buyers can pre-book the scooter at a BMW Motorrad dealership for a token amount of Rs 1,00,000. The Maxi scooter recently went on sale in Malaysia at a price of RM 48,500 (approx. INR 8.51 lakh) and is expected to be priced at a similar ballpark in India.

Design

C 400 GT gets a typical Maxi design with a sharp and muscular styling which lends a masculine appeal to its overall exterior. Like every Maxi scooter, the C 400 GT gets a front-heavy faired body. Signature design cues of the power scooter include a twin-beam apron-mounted headlight, a single-piece step-up seat, a raised split-style footboard, a tall windscreen and sporty pillion grab-rails.

LED DRLs on the side fenders add a premium appeal to the scooter. The rider sits quite low but the pillion sits considerably higher. Broad upright handlebars and forward-set footrests offer a relaxing ride posture. In addition, the rider also gets seat lumbar support which is very helpful for longer journeys.

Features on offer

In terms of features, BMW has always loaded its offerings with tons of goodies, especially in a segment like this. These include all LED lighting, keyless ignition, a ride-by-wire throttle, a USB charging socket in the front glove box, heated grips, heated seats and a TFT instrument console compatible with BMW Motorrad connectivity.

The latest iteration of the power scooter also gets a revised automatic stability control (ASC) which is now more sensitive and helps to get more traction on low-traction surfaces. Other features include a 12V charging socket and an anti-theft alarm system.

Engine Specs

New BMW Scooter for India is a proper Maxi scooter and not just flaunts signature design but also receives enough grunt. It is powered by a 350cc single-cylinder, water-cooled engine which pushes out 34 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. This unit is mated to a stepless CVT gearbox. It can attain a top speed of 139 kmph.

