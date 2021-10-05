BMW Scooter C400GT Coming Soon – New Launch Teaser

BMW C400GT Maxi-Scooter targets a niche segment in India – It is powered by a 350cc engine

BMW Motorrad India is set to introduce the new C400GT scooter in India. The premium scooter is already on sale in select countries around the world. It received an update earlier this year, and it is this updated version that will be launched in India. Ahead of launch, BMW India has shared a new teaser on their social media.

BMW C400GT – Features and Technology

BMW C400GT sports a stylish look and targets a niche customer base in the country. It gets an apron mounted headlamp, tall wind screen and all LED lighting. It also sports a split style footboard, an upswept exhaust, stepped up saddle and grab rails at the rear along with features that include ride-by-wire technology, keyless ignition, heated grips and seat and a USB charging socket.

The maxi-scooter also sports plentiful under seat storage space, self-calibrating ASC and a TFT screen displaying a host of information and navigation. The new BMW C400GT rides on cast aluminum wheels and is being offered in colour options of Alpine White, Style Triple Black, and Callisto Gray Metallic shades.

The Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster comes in with BMW Motorrad connectivity with smart features and the handlebar mounted multi controller allows for access to a host of function among which are music, contacts and to make and receive calls. Safety is via an anti-theft alarm system, standard traction control and ABS.

BS6 Compliant Engine

BMW C400GT will be powered by a BS6 compliant, 350cc single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected engine that makes 34 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 26 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm. The engine gets mated to a CVT claiming a top speed of 140 km/h. The scooter also meets Euro V emission norms.

Its global spec model receives 35mm telescopic forks in the front and dual spring loaded shock absorbers at the rear with adjustable pre-load. Braking is via dual disc brake in the front and single disc at the rear with BMW Motorrad ABS offered as standard. These very same mechanics will be on offer with the India-spec model too.

Though bookings have opened, details of pricing and availability are yet to be announced. However, being in the premium segment, the BMW C400GT could command a price tag of around Rs 7-10 lakh, ex-sh, making it the most expensive maxi-scooter in the country.

BMW Motorrad India Sales

Last year, BMW Motorrad posted sales of over 2,500 motorcycles. Best-selling BMW two wheelers in India are the G310 twins which are manufactured locally by TVS. Thanks to these two, BMW motorcycle sales in India have increased considerably in the past few years. Not only India, the G310R and G310GS are among the top 5 BMW motorcycles sold globally.