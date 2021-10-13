BMW Scooter First Owner In India – Takes Delivery

BMW C400 GT Maxi-Scooter has been launched with tag line “Get ready to conquer the urban life”

BMW C400 GT is a 350cc, mid-capacity maxi-scooter from the German manufacturer. It has now been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakhs, ex-sh. While the price may seem a lot for a 350cc scooter, it may be mentioned that its price in global markets is between Rs 6-7.5 lakh. In India, it has arrived as a complete CBU (Completely Built Unit), which adds to the pricing.

Boasting of sporty design and premium features BMW C400 GT targets a niche customer base in India. It will receive a range of modern features among which will be a 6.5 inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone and compatible with BMW Motorrad connectivity, LED lighting at the front and rear.

It will also get handle mounted multi controller for access to calls, music and contacts, heated grips and socket, USB charging port, ride by wire technology and a stepped up saddle and grab handles. The feature list goes on to include keyless ignition, an upswept exhaust, split style footboard, illuminated underseat storage and self-calibrating ASC.

BMW Scooter First Owner In India

First owner of the new scooter, Swaranjit Bajaj has taken delivery from Navnit BMW Motorrad in Mumbai. Images here are credit to Vinod Nareshan (@itsvinodn), which were taken on the launch day itself.

BMW C400GT will receive cast aluminum wheels fitted with wide tyres measuring 15 inch front and 14 inch rear. It will be presented in colour options of Alpine White and Style Triple Black. Improved safety will be via an anti-theft alarm system, standard traction control and ABS.

350cc single-cylinder engine

Suited for both city and highway rides, BMW C 400 GT will be powered by a 350cc, water cooled, single cylinder engine generating 34 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm mated to a CVT. It will claim a top speed of 86 mph (139 kmph).

Braking will be via dual disc brake in the front and single disc brake at the rear. Suspension will be via telescopic fork in the front and dual shocks at the rear. Unladen weight of this scooter is at 214 kgs.

Bookings are open against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. BMW have received over 100 bookings prior to launch. Apart from being exclusive, BMW C400 GT is also the most powerful scooter on sale in India with no direct rival.