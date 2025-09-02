BMW Vision CE Self-Balancing Electric Bike Negates Helmet, Protective Clothing

When you’re riding a motorcycle, safety is paramount and that is why wearing protective gear is advisable. Helmet and protective gear is always recommended to protect from injuries and abrasion. However, BMW Motorrad is reimagining motorcycling with Vision CE Concept where the rider doesn’t have to wear protective clothing and helmet at all.

BMW Vision CE Concept

If you’re a motorcycling fanatic, you’d know something about the BMW Motorrad C1 Concept that debuted 25 years ago. From around three decades, BMW Motorrad is on the quest of offering an urban motorcycling experience with increased sense of freedom along with a casual and carefree riding experience.

The new BMW Vision CE Concept is a continuation of C1 Concept, but in a much more refined way, while embodying the brand’s forward-looking CE design language. This motorcycle concept employs a metallic tubular cage that aims to offer protection to rider in case of a fall. This cage seems to be integrated right into the motorcycle’s mainframe.

To hold rider in place, this concept motorcycle comes with what looks like five-point seat belts usually seen in sports cars. This cage will provide roll-over protection while seatbelts hold passenger in place in an event of a fall. BMW has even implemented foam on this cage that should enhance impact protection.

Future-Forward Design

When compared to the cage on C1, BMW Vision CE Concept looks a lot sleeker and appealing, while employing modern materials and other technologies. This design encourages riders to enjoy the elements more as they are free to get on to their urban commutes without the need for a helmet or protective clothing.

With Vision CE, BMW Motorrad aims to increase the fun quotient in daily commutes while enhancing immersion of the ride for riders. Other than the cage, Vision CE bears a futuristic design language. It has a bulky face, a long wheelbase, a forward-set foot peg position that allows for a relaxed riding posture and more. The company has also made Vision CE self-balancing too, which will unlock car-like experience on 2W.

BMW Vision CE Concept bears an emission-free electric powertrain signifying the brand’s commitment towards clean electric mobility for a sustainable future. The company is constantly rethinking urban mobility and the new Vision CE is the amalgamation of the brand’s forward thinking in terms of propulsion technology, safety and innovative riding solutions.