Home Car News BMW BMW X5 becomes more affordable in India - SportX diesel trim debuts

BMW X5 becomes more affordable in India – SportX diesel trim debuts

Abhinand Venugopal
Abhinand Venugopal

FOLLOW US ON

BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX
BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX

The new BMW X5 diesel xDrive30d ‘SportX’ trim is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh ex-showroom

German automaker BMW has launched a new base diesel trim of its popular X5 five-seater SUV on the Indian market. Priced at Rs 74.90 lakh, the 2020MY BMW X5 xDrive30d diesel ‘SportX’ trim undercuts the previous entry-level trim, ‘xLine’ by roughly Rs 8 lakh. It is available in three choices of colour: Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue and Mineral White (shown).

BMW India sells the fourth-gen ‘G05’ X5 in two BS6 formats (across three trims): xDrive30d diesel and xDrive40i petrol. Ex-showroom prices are as follows:

  • X5 xDrive30d SportX – Rs 74.90 lakh
  • X5 xDrive30d xLine – Rs 82.90 lakh
  • X5 xDrive40i M Sport – Rs 84.40 lakh

Being the new base option, the BMW X5 SportX trim comes short of quite a few features. This includes 20-inch wheels, Vernasca leather treatment, powered front seats, BMW Display Key, Type-C connectors for rear passengers, wireless charging, leather steering wheel, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree surround camera, hands-free tailgate opening (BMW Comfort Access), Laser LED headlamps and the upmarket material quality in the xLine and M Sport trims. Air suspension and launch control are also absent in the relatively bland-looking SportX trim.

BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX
BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX – Gets 19-inch wheels

However, the BMW X5 SportX trim does pack some impressive equipment too since it is still a premium BMW product. It gets 19-inch wheels, full-LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, ambient illumination, 10-speaker audio system, 12.3-inch digital instrument console and iDrive infotainment system; BMW Parking Assist, etc. Almost all essential safety features remain standard across the range.

Powering the BMW X5 xDrive30d is a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel motor churning out 261bhp @ 4,000rpm and 620Nm @ 1,500-2,500rpm. Coupled to the same 8-speed Steptronic ZF automatic transmission, the SportX trim misses out on paddle shifters. The output is sent to all four wheels as its ‘xDrive’ tag suggests.

BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX
BMW X5 base diesel (international spec)

The mid-size SUV can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in roughly 6.5 seconds before topping out at 230km/h. With a claimed fuel economy of 13.38km/l, the current-gen BMW X5 diesel is practical to a good extent.

On the other hand, the petrol-powered BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport employs a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo straight-six mill. It generates 335bhp @ 5,500rpm and 450Nm @ 1,500-5,200rpm. BMW India recently launched the X5’s ‘SAC’ (Sports Activity Coupe) avatar, X6 at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 95 lakh. Being a more ‘lifestyle’ or niche alternative, the 2020MY BMW X6 comes only in xDrive40i avatar (generating the same output as the X5).

Newsletter

* indicates required


Receive News On Phone - Join Rushlane Whatsapp Group / Telegram Group.

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts.