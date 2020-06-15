BMW X5 becomes more affordable in India – SportX diesel trim debuts

The new BMW X5 diesel xDrive30d ‘SportX’ trim is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh ex-showroom

German automaker BMW has launched a new base diesel trim of its popular X5 five-seater SUV on the Indian market. Priced at Rs 74.90 lakh, the 2020MY BMW X5 xDrive30d diesel ‘SportX’ trim undercuts the previous entry-level trim, ‘xLine’ by roughly Rs 8 lakh. It is available in three choices of colour: Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue and Mineral White (shown).

BMW India sells the fourth-gen ‘G05’ X5 in two BS6 formats (across three trims): xDrive30d diesel and xDrive40i petrol. Ex-showroom prices are as follows:

X5 xDrive30d SportX – Rs 74.90 lakh

X5 xDrive30d xLine – Rs 82.90 lakh

X5 xDrive40i M Sport – Rs 84.40 lakh

Being the new base option, the BMW X5 SportX trim comes short of quite a few features. This includes 20-inch wheels, Vernasca leather treatment, powered front seats, BMW Display Key, Type-C connectors for rear passengers, wireless charging, leather steering wheel, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree surround camera, hands-free tailgate opening (BMW Comfort Access), Laser LED headlamps and the upmarket material quality in the xLine and M Sport trims. Air suspension and launch control are also absent in the relatively bland-looking SportX trim.

However, the BMW X5 SportX trim does pack some impressive equipment too since it is still a premium BMW product. It gets 19-inch wheels, full-LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, ambient illumination, 10-speaker audio system, 12.3-inch digital instrument console and iDrive infotainment system; BMW Parking Assist, etc. Almost all essential safety features remain standard across the range.

Powering the BMW X5 xDrive30d is a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel motor churning out 261bhp @ 4,000rpm and 620Nm @ 1,500-2,500rpm. Coupled to the same 8-speed Steptronic ZF automatic transmission, the SportX trim misses out on paddle shifters. The output is sent to all four wheels as its ‘xDrive’ tag suggests.

The mid-size SUV can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in roughly 6.5 seconds before topping out at 230km/h. With a claimed fuel economy of 13.38km/l, the current-gen BMW X5 diesel is practical to a good extent.

On the other hand, the petrol-powered BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport employs a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo straight-six mill. It generates 335bhp @ 5,500rpm and 450Nm @ 1,500-5,200rpm. BMW India recently launched the X5’s ‘SAC’ (Sports Activity Coupe) avatar, X6 at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 95 lakh. Being a more ‘lifestyle’ or niche alternative, the 2020MY BMW X6 comes only in xDrive40i avatar (generating the same output as the X5).