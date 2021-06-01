Limited-Run BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Launched In India At Rs 2.02 Crore

BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition will exclusively be offered as a six-seater SUV with captain seats in the middle row

BMW has launched a limited-run Dark Shadow Edition model of X7 in India. This limited edition model is based on the top-spec M Performance variant of the flagship SUV. It will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and only 500 units have been allocated for the country.

Quite expectedly it has been priced at a whopping Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom, India). Available only in the M50d trim, this special edition model, as the name suggests, receives an all-black theme on its exterior. Interested buyers can register their bookings on the company’s official India website.

Exterior Design

While the design of the SUV is similar to the standard X7, this special edition model benefits from the M Sport package as well as additional styling enhancements. The SUV has been finished in an exclusive BMW Individual custom colour scheme named Frozen Arctic Grey which has been used for the first time in German marque’s X-line of SUVs. Another exclusive feature is the new BMW Laserlight which makes a striking impression.

Apart from the custom black paint scheme, kidney grille, roof rails, mirror bases, exhaust tailpipes and other components. To give it a nice contrast, the massive 22-inch M Sport alloy wheels with a V-spoke design have been finished in a Jet Black matte treatment. The car’s dynamic nature is uplifted by the aerodynamically optimized bodywork elements of the M Sport package.

Luxurious Cabin Loaded With Gizmos

The cabin of the X7 Dark Shadow Edition is a perfect blend of sportiness, comfort and luxury with Merino Full Leather upholstery offered in blue and black dual-tone contrasting seams. The roof liner has been given an Alcantara finish in a night blue colour.

In addition, Black Merino leather is used on the front backrests and in the lower section of the instrument console. The front row is equipped with electrically adjustable and ventilated seats with memory function. The Dark Shadow Edition of X7 M50d is exclusively available as a six-seater with captain seats in the middle row.

The steering wheel is wrapped in M leather. The large Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof is extended up to the last row of seats. The cabin benefits from a five-zone climate control while the centre console gets a unique design with BMW custom trim finishers wrapped in Piano Black finish and wearing an edition logo. Other notable features on offer include BMW Live Cockpit Professional, iDrive Control wheel, a 7.0-inch navigation screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers among many others.

Unmatched Performance

Sitting at top of the line, X7 Dark Shadow Edition is powered by the same 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo diesel engine making a massive 400 bhp and 760 Nm of peak torque as the M50d. This powertrain is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission and this combination can attain a 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds. The powerful engine is beautifully complemented by the sportier dynamics of the M Sport package to provide an engaging performance.

The M Sport package includes a more playful chassis setup along with the SUV’s standard adaptive air suspension at all four corners. The dynamic performance of M50d is accompanied by a soothing and satisfying sound of the M-Sport exhaust. The last recorded price of the standard M50d in India is Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom).