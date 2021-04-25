Bobber Styled Electric Motorcycle Made At A Cycle Repair Shop In Kerala

Creativity can come from unexpected places and this homemade e-motorcycle is a perfect example

Motorcycle customization projects have never failed to amaze us and it appears that such ideas keep sprouting in an endless cycle. Just when we think we have seen it all, some nerd out there comes up with another brilliant creation that’s totally unique and mesmerizing. This time, a cycle repair shop owner from Kerala has developed an electric motorcycle that’s an absolute head turner.

V-twin inspired Bobber design

The custom homemade motorcycle has a v-twin design theme, something similar to that of Harley Davidson motorcycles. The body panelling representing the v-twin engine and other components has been designed with a high level of finesse. So, it doesn’t look gaudy or out of place, even when it’s all just a replica. The motorcycle has curved dual exhaust pipes (replica), one on each side.

The motorcycle looks like a typical chopper, as is evident in the elongated front forks, single piece saddle and non-existent tail section. To give it a retro flavour, the motorcycle has been equipped with round headlamp. It has a high-reach handlebar, large-sized footpegs and comfortable, upright riding stance. The motorcycle looks ravishing in its red-black dual-tone colour theme.

An upcycling project

One of the notable things about this project is that most of the motorcycle has been developed using parts from other motorcycles and even bicycles. So, this customization qualifies as an upcycling project. Only a few parts have been created from scratch. For example, the rear sprocket has been custom built in a lathe shop. It took around eleven months to develop this electric motorcycle.

Powertrain

To reduce development and maintenance costs, the motorcycle utilizes lead-acid batteries. These are packed inside the body panels. On a full charge, the batteries allow a range of approximately 20-22 km.

The low range should not be a concern, as this motorcycle is unlikely to be used for regular commutes. Customization projects without RTO approval are illegal. Such vehicles can be confiscated by traffic police if found in use on standard roads.

Charging the batteries from 0 to 100 percent takes around four hours. Due to the lead-acid batteries and heavy body panels, the bike weighs 170 kg.

This customization project highlights the immense passion that some folks have about creating something of their own. It reveals that an idea can be brought to life irrespective of the challenges. The creator of this electric motorcycle is likely to have worked with limited resources.

He may also have had to find time from his regular work or put in extra hours to complete the project. He certainly deserves a pat on the back for this marvellous creation even though it may not be street-legal.