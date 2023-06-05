Bolero Neo+ 9-Seat SUV Homologated For BS6 P2 – Engine Details Leak

Just like with TUV300 Plus, Mahindra Bolero Neo+ will come equipped with a 2.2L diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed transmission and driving its rear wheels

It is a known fact that Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is in the works. The company is testing it quite extensively for a long time. In simplified terms, it is the TUV 300+ with the same skin as before. Company discontinued it some time ago due potential costs of BS6 P1 transition of a vehicle with quite poor reception.

Mahindra is betting on it once again and what was let go ahead of BS6 P1 transition, now complies with BS6 P2 norms along with E20 compatibility, RDE norms and OBD-II diagnostics. The company has recently homologated its 9-seater SUV with BS6 P2 compliance which came into effect in April 2023.

Bolero Neo+ 9-Seat SUV

Previously, Mahindra had homologated Bolero Neo+ in May 2022, but launch never happened. Now, timing seems to be right for Mahindra to bring back its TUV300+ under Bolero branding. It still gets the same 2.2L diesel motor as its popular offerings like XUV300, Thar, Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

Now it complies with all the latest emission regulations. The power figures are still identical to what they used to be when Mahindra homologated Bolero Neo+ back in May 2022. They are 88.26 kW (118 bhp) of power at 4000 RPM in Power Mode and 69.87 kW (93.69 bhp) of power at 3600 RPM in Economy Mode.

Other than that, rest of specs are identical to BS6 P1 homologation document submitted last year. These include 4400 mm length, 1795 mm width, 1812 mm height and a wheelbase of 2680 mm. Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of Bolero Neo+ is still 2390 kg and 2130 kg with the ambulance variant of it. Less GVW for Ambulance variant is due to additional equipment on board.

Variant lineup includes both PV and CV options

Speaking of variants, there are two trim levels spawning five variants for PV (Passenger Vehicle) segment and one variant for CV (Commercial Vehicle) segment. Range starts from P4 7Str variant and it includes a third-row front-facing bench seat. Next is P10 trim which has a variation denoted by (R).

(R) might mean a variant with body cladding or something extra. Both P10 and P10 (R) are offered in both 9-seater and 7-seater variants. A 6-speed manual transmission is likely as before and it will drive the rear wheels. Except for upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross, Mahindra Bolero Neo+ will have no other rivals other than its own sibling Scorpio Classic.

Riding a wave of success, Mahindra has quite a hefty waiting period as well for almost all of its products. So, expect Bolero Neo+ to launch later than sooner. Pricing will might fall around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh) mark for the base P4 trim.