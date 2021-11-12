Boom Corbett Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 87k – 100 Kms Range

The base variant of Boom Corbett 14 offers a range of 100km whereas the EX trim offers a range of 200km on a single charge

Coimbatore-based Boom Motors has launched its first electric scooter in the form of Corbett 14. In India. The e-scooter has been offered in two variants- Corbett 14 and Corbett 14-EX. The former has been priced at Rs 86,999 whereas the latter has been priced at Rs 1,19,999 (both prices ex-showroom).

These are introductory prices and Boom will hike the prices by Rs 3,000 on the base variant and by Rs 5,000 on the EX trim at a later stage. Bookings for the electric scooter have already commenced online at a token amount of Rs 499. Deliveries of the e-scooter will start from January 2022.

Boom Corbett Electric Scooter – Moped-inspired Design

Corbett 14 competes against Rugged G1 and G1 Plus and looks quite similar to the latter as well. Like G1 and G1 Plus, Corbett deviates from the conventional design of a scooter and flaunts a design resembling old-school mopeds. It features a minimalist design with barely any side body panels. The styling looks neat with highlights such as a circular LED headlamp cluster and simple ergonomics.

The e-scooter gets a flat seat, a straight line handlebar and slightly forward-set footpegs. Staying true to its moped-inspired design, it doesn’t have a very large floorboard. Corbett 14 features a unique exoskeletal frame that forms the projection bar for the scooter and extends at the rear to form a grab rail.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the Boom electric scooter are two BLDC hub motor options that have been indigenously developed. The base trim gets a 3kW motor while the EX trim is propelled by a larger 4kW. Evidently, the latter offers better performance than the former with top speeds of 75kmph and 65kmph on the EX and standard derivative respectively.

Sending energy to the motor is a 2.3kWh swappable battery pack on the base variant. The EX trim gets two of these battery packs which means a total capacity of 4.6kWh. This results in a greater range of 200km on a single charge in comparison to the 100km range on the base version. Charging time for both variants is between 2.5 and 4 hours which depends on whether one uses a fast charger or a regular one.

Features on offer

Boom is also offering portable chargers for increased convenience. The IoT-enabled smart battery comes with a 5-year warranty cover whereas the double-cradle steel chassis underpinning Corbett 1r4 is covered under a 7-year warranty. The chassis is suspended on anti-dive 4-point adjustable springs at front and 4-point adjustable dual springs at rear.

Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends. In terms of features, Corbett 14 offers all-LED illumination, 30 litres of under-seat storage and a tracking app that provides a ton of information including petrol savings tracking, CO2 offset tracking, a parental mode for extra safety and accident/theft detection.