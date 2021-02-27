Bounce-E Electric Scooter Launched – Booking Via Mobile App

Bounce has plans to switch its entire fleet to electric by end of 2022

Bengaluru-based smart mobility solutions provider Bounce has added another milestone in its journey by adding Bounce-E electric scooter to its fleet. Available on Bounce app, customers will be able to access the electric scooter via subscription plans as well as long-term rental basis. It is currently available only in Bengaluru.

Bounce-E design and features

Bounce-E, codenamed N3310, has been under development for several months. It has been entirely developed in-house. As compared to the original version that was showcased last year, the production variant has undergone some minor changes. For example, the visor is no longer present and the protruding headlamp appears smaller.

Another difference is conventional spring loaded suspension at the front in place of telescopic suspension that was shown earlier. The seat now has contrasting piping, matching the overall dual-tone theme of the electric scooter.

Overall design of Bounce-E has minimalistic vibes and it seems similar to a typical 100cc moped. However, its riding stance is slightly different with the foot rest located in a forward position. This is likely to be more comfortable and allow better control in case the scooter is loaded with luggage or other supplies at the front.

Swappable battery

Bounce-E had received homologation certification from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) last year in September. The company has confirmed that the electric scooter comes with swappable battery.

This should take care of any range anxiety that people might have about using Bounce-E. Real world range of the scooter is 60km on a full charge. With a dedicated battery-swapping network, users don’t have to worry about running out of gas.

In electric two-wheeler segment, battery swapping infrastructure has also been developed by Revolt Motors. As compared to recharge stations, battery swapping is more convenient for users. That’s because recharging an electric two-wheelers can take several minutes even with fast charging. With battery swapping, the user gets full charge almost instantly. In case of Bounce-E, its battery can be swapped in less than a minute.

Bounce-E pricing

To make it affordable, the company has implemented a dynamic pricing package. The scooter is sold as standalone units without the battery, at Rs 46,000. The battery is offered on lease. This reduces overall acquisition cost for customers.

As of now, Bounce has presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It has a fleet of 22,000 two-wheelers in Bengaluru and around 5,000 in Hyderabad. Bounce has plans to expand operations to other cities in the future.