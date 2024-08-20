Brazil-Made Bajaj Dominar 250 Launch Price R$22,500 (INR 3.50 Lakh)

For the Brazilian market, Bajaj is offering the Dominar 250 in Racing Red and Sparkling Black colour options

Aiming to strengthen its presence in Brazil, Bajaj has launched the Dominar 250. This is the company’s fourth product to be launched in the land of the carnival. Just like the other products, Dominar 250 will be locally assembled at the company’s facility in Manaus (AM).

Dominar 250 launched in Brazil

Bajaj already offers the Dominar 400 in Brazil. With the smaller 250cc sibling now available, Bajaj can aim to increase its sales volumes. Interestingly, Bajaj also sells the Dominar 200 and Dominar 160 in Brazil. But these are essentially the rebadged versions of the respective Pulsar motorcycles sold in India. In Brazil, only the Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 truly belong to the Dominar family.

It appears that the Dominar brand name has caught the attention of bikers in Brazil. In comparison, the Pulsar range is the highest selling Bajaj motorcycle in India. Both the Pulsar 250 and Pulsar 400 have been registering strong sales in India. They are ahead of the Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 by a significant margin. But for the Brazilian market, the opposite seems to be true.

Dominar 250 is being offered at a starting price of R$22,500 in Brazil. This pricing is applicable for both the Racing Red and Sparkling Black variants. In India, Bajaj offers an additional Citrus Rush colour option for Dominar 250. With local manufacturing in Brazil, Bajaj has been able to achieve a competitive price point for Dominar 250. The overall package, in terms of styling, equipment and quality, seems better than competitors in the quarter-litre segment. Bajaj is also focusing on expanding its dealer network, something that will further help boost sales.

Bajaj Dominar 250 (Brazil) – Performance, specs

As compared to the Dominar 250 sold in India, there aren’t any major differences with the Brazil-spec model. Powering the bike is a 248.77 cc engine that generates 27 hp and 23.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch. Other key highlights of the engine include liquid cooling, dual overhead camshafts and electronic fuel injection.

Suspension setup comprises 37 mm USD forks at front with 135 mm of travel. At the rear, the bike has a multi-step adjustable monoshock Nitrox suspension with 110 mm of travel. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm and 230 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Both ends have 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with 100/80-17 front and 130/70 – R17 rear tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Dominar 250 weighs 180 kg and has a ground clearance of 157 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 13 litres. With a saddle height of 800 mm, Dominar 250 suits the needs of riders of diverse statures. The bike has a split reverse LCD display that shows a range of information including gear position indicator. Safety is enhanced with full LED headlight with auto headlamp on function. These specs are the same as the Dominar 250 sold in India.