Jawa Badged Bristol Veloce 500 Retro-Classic Scrambler Spied

Mysterious new motorcycle has been spied with Jawa badging – The original is a 471cc motorcycle from Bristol

Jawa is actively working on several products including a Yezdi RoadKing revival, and is also gearing up to explore the higher echelons of the lucrative medium displacement world. Now, photos of new motorcycle have surfaced online. These are wearing Jawa badging. The motorcycle derives inspiration from Honda’s design language.

There is a badging of ‘RVR500’ just below the fuel tank. Two colour options are seen. The green one has brown seat while the red one has black seat. The interesting wheels with conventional orientation of the spokes definitely stand out.

Bristol Motorcycle

The same motorcycles which have been spied with Jawa badge, are exactly same as Bristol Motorcycles – a Philippines based motorcycle manufacturer. It is sold as Bristol Veloce 500. It is priced at about PHP 348k, which is approx Rs 5.2 lakhs as per today’s conversion rates.

Specifications

Bristol Veloce 500 is equipped with a liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder (as evident by the twin exhaust downtubes) 471cc engine. Power output is rated at 35 kW (47 hp) @ 8500 rpm and 43 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Transmission is taken care by a 6 speed gearbox.

Other highlights include upside-down telescopic front forks, twin-exhaust canisters, monoshock rear suspension, and a single rear disc brake. It is equipped with a fully digital instrument console and dual-channel ABS. The meaty tyres with pronounced buttons give the motorcycle a mild scrambler appeal.

Dimensions

Bristol Veloce 500 is 2156mm long, 850mm wide and 1177mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1460mm and a seat height of 760mm. Kerb weight is at 173 Kgs, while ground clearance is at 190mm. Front Tyre size is 110/80-18 while at the rear is 160/60-17. Full specs can be seen in the table below.

Is it coming to India?

Nothing much is known about this motorcycle with Jawa branding and its India launch. It is likely that Jawa brand has partnered with some other company to rebadge the Bristol Veloce 500 and sell it in a select country.

For now, Jawa is busy establishing itself in India as well as Europe. Exports of their existing range of motorcycles started a few months ago. The company is also reportedly working on a pure electric motorcycle as well as revival of BSA brand for the UK market.

With an established dealership network across the country, expanding its portfolio to cover a wider range of audience is the logic way forward for Classic Legends. Will the 500cc Jawa scrambler come to India, only time will tell.