Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr ADV Bike Spied In India – Launch Soon

Budget commuters have always been the primary volume generators for India’s 2W market growth. That said, there has been a growing demand for premium motorcycles as the country grows financially. British brand Brixton Motorcycles saw this opportunity and launched 500cc and 1200cc motorcycles in India late last year.

These premium launches include Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200X. Now, the company is expanding its 500cc lineup with Crossfire 500 Storr, which is a proper adventure tourer motorcycle. This upcoming ADV has been spied for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr ADV

To disrupt the current offerings partying in the middle-weight Adventure Tourer genre, Brixton Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its Crossfire Storr ADV. It has been spied on Indian roads for the first time. Launch is likely to happen soon and it will rival Honda NX500, Benelli TRK 500 and price-wise, upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750.

Where design is concerned, we can see quite a lot of resemblances with Husqvarna Norden 901 ADV, sans the beak. It has a dominating presence as it measures 2,171 mm in length, 916 mm in width, 1,442 mm in height and has a seat height of 839 mm. Kerb weight of this motorcycle is 209 kg and it carries a sizable 16L fuel tank.

The round LED headlights with BRIXTON lettering looks nice. ORVMs are circular too and Brixton is offering LED turn indicators as well. The tall windscreen protects riders from wind blasts and the split seat setup looks like it is accommodating. Footpeg positioning looks neutral and high-set handlebar commands an up-right riding stance.

There’s a sturdy-looking luggage rack at the rear and multiple luggage mounts including tank braces to mount jerry cans. As part of the package, Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr ADV gets fog lights and knuckle guards as well. There’s a large TFT instrument cluster that is likely to attract a lot of buyers as it offers a large viewing real estate.

Powertrain

It has to be noted that Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is a rebadged Gaokin Storr 500 from Chongqing-based Chinese brand Gaokin. It was launched in China last year and is imported by Austrian group KSR to sell under the British Brixton brand in Europe and other nations. Now, it will be launched in India as it is spotted here.

It is powered by in-line twin-cylinder 486cc liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating 47.6 bhp and 43 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels and is suspended by USD telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock. Braking is handled by single disc setups at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

