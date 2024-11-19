Brixton Motorcycles And VLF Scooter India Launch Price Rs 1.3L – Rs 9.10L

Both Brixton Motorcycles and VLF have partnered with KAW Veloce Motors for manufacturing and distribution of these bikes and scooter

Austrian 2W manufacturer, Brixton Motorcycles, and Italian 2W manufacturer, VLF (Velocifero) have just entered Indian market. Both brands have partnered up with KAW Veloce Motors for manufacturing and distribution of Brixton and VLF offerings from their Kolhapur facility, where these CKD units will be assembled.

While Brixton has launched four retro motorcycles, VLF has launched just one electric scooter in India. VLF Tennis electric scooter has been launched at Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh). Brixton, on the other hand, has launched its Crossfire and Cromwell range in India priced between Rs 4.74 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh (Ex-sh).

Velocifero

VLF Tennis – From the house of Italian 2W manufacturer, Velocifero, we have the Tennis electric scooter launched for Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh). This will be locally made at KAW Veloce Motors’ Kolhapur plant, Maharashtra. VLF is only bringing the 1500W version, while the 4500W version is not launched in India yet.

Angular bodywork, rectangular headlight, twin projector LED headlights, 12-inch alloy wheels are some of the notable attributes. There are three ride modes as seen in the scooter’s TFT instrument cluster. As the name suggests, the hub motor makes 1500W and 157 Nm torque, promising a range of 130 km. Kerb weight is only 88 kg and there are three colours to choose from – Snowflake White, Fire Fury Dark Red and Slate Grey.

Brixton Motorcycles

Globally, Brixton Motorcycles has a slew of 125cc and 250cc motorcycles, but Indian market has only witnessed the launch of 500cc and 1200cc bikes. Internationally, Brixton has Cromwell, Felsberg, Sunray, Rayburn and Crossfire lineups. In India, Brixton has only launched Crossfire and Cromwell offerings.

Crossfire

Brixton Crossfire 500X – It is a modern retro Roadster style motorcycle that has been launched in India for Rs 4.74 lakh (Ex-sh). At the heart of this motorcycle, we have a 486cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that is capable of kicking out 47 bhp of peak power at 8,500 RPM and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

It weighs at just 190 kg and the fuel tank is a usable 13.5L in capacity. Componentry includes 17-inch wire-spoke wheels, Pirelli road-biased tyres, adjustable USD telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension from Kayaba, single-disc brake setups at both ends with J.Juan calipers, dual-channel Bosch ABS system. Features include LED headlights and reverse LCD instrumentation among others.

Brixton Crossfire 500XC – This is the Scrambler version of Crossfire 500X and it is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (Ex-sh). Just like the Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC is powered by the same 486cc parallel-twin liquid cooled engine that generates 47 bhp and 43 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Componentry differs as Crossfire 500 XC gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-sport tyres. Fully adjustable KYB USD telescopic front and mono-shock rear setup handle suspension duties. Braking setup is similar to 500X, but there are unique side body panels, a front beak and a radiator guard among others.

Cromwell

Brixton Cromwell 1200 – Launched at Rs 7.84 lakh (Ex-sh), Brixton Cromwell 1200 is a modern classic motorcycle. Design-wise, it is properly retro and has its own charm. Round headlights, small 6L fuel tank, minimal design elements add to the retro charm. Powering this bike is a 1222cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine with 82 bhp and 108 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

This bike gets 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, dual 310mm discs at the front and a single 260mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. KYB RSU telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, rear twin shocks lend a retro appeal. Brixton mentions that the top-speed is 198 km/h.

Brixton Cromwell 1200X – Launched at Rs 9.10 lakh (Ex-sh), Brixton Cromwell 1200X is a Scrambler version of Cromwell 1200. However, it is quite special as Brixton is only limiting the volume to 100 units. It has the same engine as Cromwell 1200 and has similar performance metrics.

Visually, 1200X gets a grip pad on fuel tank, a contrasting colour for seat and a contrasting colour for the 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Tyres wrapped on to these wheels are of dual-sport nature, highlighting its Scrambler DNA.