BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 India Launch Price Rs 4.59 Lakh

2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with the same design and specifications

Benelli is currently on a launch spree as it had previously announced that it will be launching seven new models in India. The company last month launched its mid-displacement adventure tourer- TRK 502 in a BS6 updated form. Now, the bikemaker has launched the BS6 compliant Leoncino 500 in India.

In its latest iteration, the urban scrambler is offered at a starting price of Rs. 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom, India). It is offered in a solitary trim with two colour options- Steel Grey and Leoncino Red. The former is offered at a base price while the latter has been pegged at a price of Rs. 4,69,900 (Ex-showroom).

Interested customers can book the updated Leoncino 500 at a token amount of Rs 10,000 through the company’s official India website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership. The Chinese-owned Italian brand is also offering a 3-Year Unlimited kilometer warranty with the naked street racer as standard.

Design

The BS6 updated Leoncino 500 is similar to its BS4 predecessor in terms of its styling. The scrambler carries forward the neo-retro design which lends a unique identity to it. Its design is inspired by lovable and easy-to-ride ‘Lion Cub’ models from the 1960s although with a modern approach.

There are a few design elements which make this bike stand out in a crowd. For instance, its front fender which presents the tiny ‘Lion of Pesaro’ ornament. Other notable highlights include a LED headlamp and slightly redesigned seats and fuel tank.

Mechanical Specifications

In terms of specifications, it still retains its 500cc DOHC, in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which returns an output of 47 bhp at 8500 rpm and peak torque of 46 Nm at 6000 rpm. This output is similar to what it produced in its BS4 guise. The 8-valve motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Its hardware setup is also identical with a steel trellis frame underpinning the bike.

Suspension duties are handled by upside-down 50mm fork at front and a laterally mounted preload adjustable at rear. Stopping duties are carried out by radially-mounted 4-piston brake callipers which are clamped down by 320mm discs at front.

While the rear is handled by a single-piston floating calliper with a 260mm single disc. The braking setup is assisted by a dual-channel switchable ABS. it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped around by 120/70 and 160/60 profiles of tyres at front and rear respectively.

BS6 compliant Leoncino 500 will be available as a CKD product in India and will be retailed through the company’s 39 dealerships across the country. Earlier last month, the Italian brand also launched the 2021 Imperiale 400 which is almost Rs 10k cheaper than the previous model due to high levels of localisation.