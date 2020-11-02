BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Launch Price Rs 15.49 L – Deliveries Start Soon

BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S has been made available in a single variant and will be offered in a single paint scheme- Ducati Red

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has launched the much awaited Multistrada 950 S in its latest iteration. The updated adventure bike has been priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and will be available for display at showrooms in a few days time.

Deliveries of the upcoming adventure tourer are expected to begin from the second week of November. Bookings have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. It is the entry-level motorcycle in the brand’s Multistrada range of ADV bikes both in terms of affordability and engine displacement.

Design

The Multistrada 950 is an amalgam of Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 Enduro in terms of design elements incorporated. Its front end features a distinctive horizontally extended full-LED headlight and an adjustable windscreen. It receives new side wings and a revised tank that have been borrowed from the larger Multistrada. It retains its traditional beak from its predecessor.

On the other hand, the rider’s seat, passenger seat, rear grab rail, the design of the exhaust and swingarm and the wheel sizes are inspired from the Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The seat is very scooped and gets additional cushioning. The knuckle guards come with integrated turn indicators which adds a nice touch.

Dynamics

The new Multistrada 950 S sits on a tubular steel Trellis frame which is linked to a new, lighter double-sided aluminium swingarm which enhances its ADV looks. The freshly designed light 19-inch aluminium alloy wheel at front gets 320mm twin discs with callipers from Brembo. The rear wheel is equipped with a 265 mm rotor disc. It is linked to a suspension unit with a travel of 170mm to ensure ride comfort is complemented by agility. It also receives a class-leading 20-litre fuel tank capacity.

In terms of features, it comes with a range of electronics onboard including Bosch Cornering ABS, Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC). It also features semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) which continuously adjusts the 48mm diameter fork and rear shock absorbers. Other notable features include 5-inch TFT colour instrument panel with Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Ducati cornering lights, Ducati quick shift up/down and cruise control.

It gets two 12-V power sockets- one in the front dash, the other underneath the seat. It also gets a USB phone charging unit, different riding modes assisted by ride-by-wire technology and self-servo wet slipper clutch. It also receives backlit switchgear controls and a hands-free system.

Powertrain & Transmission

Coming to the performance aspect, the new Multistrada 950 S gets a BS6 (Euro-5) compliant 937 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder Testastretta 11° engine which pushes out 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.