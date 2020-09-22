BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Price Rs 11.95 Lakhs

After the launch of the BS6 compliant Panigale V2, Ducati has launched the Scrambler 1100 in India

Italian motorcycling icon- Ducati had teased the much anticipated Scrambler in its BS6 guise a few days ago. Today, they have launched the same. BS6 Scrambler is on offer in two trims – Pro and Sport Pro, both powered by the same 1100cc L-Twin engine. Prices are Rs 11.95 lakhs and Rs 13.74 lakhs ex-sh, respectively. Bookings have opened across India at all authorized Ducati dealerships.

The Scrambler 1100 will be the second BS6 offering by the Italian superbike manufacturer after Panigale V2 which was launched about a month ago. Panigale V2 has been priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is offered in a single variant with two colour schemes on offer- Ducati Red and White Rosso Livery.

In the BS4 era, the Scrambler 1100 range consisted of three variants- 1100, 1100 Sport and 1100 Special. Scrambler 1100 range on offer in Europe in its Euro 5 compliance form comprising two variants- 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro. In India as well, the Scrambler will be available in both the trims- 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro.

Design

Coming to the design of the new Scrambler, there are quite a few noticeable changes on the updated model. For starters, it gets an updated seat and a revised paint scheme. It also sports new body graphics in addition to the new reconfigured twin-muffler exhaust system. The number plate holder has been repositioned and now sits fairly low. The extension of the rear fender has been chopped off and is much shorter now.

Difference between Sport and Sport Pro

There are quite a few distinguishing aspects that separate the two variants. For instance, the higher-spec Sport Pro variant is steered by a lower and flatter handlebar with bar-end cafe racer style mirrors on either end. It also features a premium Ohlins suspension. On the other hand, the 1100 Pro is equipped with a Marzocchi fork at front and Kayaba mono-shock at rear. The Sport Pro additionally gets a matte black paint scheme as well.

Powertrain

The updated Scrambler 1100s get a BS6 compliant 1079cc L-Twin air-cooled motor which churns out 86PS of power at 7500rpm and 88.4Nm of peak torque at 4750rpm. The power figures witness a drop of 1.1 PS from its BS4 counterpart. Transmission is via 6 speed gearbox.

Features

In terms of features, the Scrambler 1100 range gets three riding modes- City, Journey and Active. As far as safety is concerned it gets a cornering ABS from Bosch and a four-stage Ducati traction control or DTC. Both variants of Scrambler 1100 get Pirelli MT60 RS tyres specifically developed for the model and brake calipers from Brembo.

Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Scrambler is one of the most characterful, free spirited and powerful entry level Ducati in our portfolio. The new Scrambler 1100 Pro range takes those qualities a notch higher allowing riders to explore endless possibilities on their rides. It’s a mix of style, comfort and performance that makes Scrambler 1100 Pro versatile and adaptive to everyone’s individual and demanding riding style. The meticulously thought Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro are designed to provide complete Scrambler experience as soon as you swing a leg over it. Both experienced and new riders will be able to extract the maximum out of this motorcycle considering its friendly nature and we expect them to have a lot of fun!”