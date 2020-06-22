BS6 Maruti S-Presso CNG LXi, VXi launched – Price Rs 4.84 L onwards

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched its BS6 S-Presso S-CNG in both Vxi and Lxi variants

After making its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year, the S-Presso CNG has now been launched in India.

The price list is as follows – S-Presso BS6 LXI CNG Rs 4,84,000; S-Presso BS6 VXI CNG Rs 5,07,500; S-Presso BS6 LXI (O) CNG Rs 4,90,000; and S-Presso BS6 VXI (O) CNG for Rs 5,13,500. Maruti categorises, markets and sells S-Presso as a mini-SUV.

While auto manufacturers continue to fuel the electric pipe dream, the number of such car launches is yet rather small. MSIL has long focused on introducing CNG variants of its existing lineup, and this continues to be a sizeable business plan. Maruti Suzuki reports 5.5 percent CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years. For FY 2019-20, Maruti reported the most CNG cars sold at 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles.

The factory fitted S-CNG S-Presso is said to be offered with improved performance. BS6 Maruti S-Presso CNG is available with a 1L engine that delivers mileage of 31.2 km/kg, and has a tank capacity of capacity of 55L (Water Filling Capacity). Features on offer are dual airbags, ABS, EBD, central lock, parking sensors, adjustable ORVMs, digital instrument cluster, 1-DIN integrated in-dash music system, USB, AUX, Bluetooth compatibility, etc

BS6 Maruti S-Presso CNG Prices

BS6 S-Presso CNG Price Variant Ex-sh Lxi Rs 4.84 lakh LXi (O) Rs 4.9 lakh Vxi Rs 5.07 lakh Vxi (O) CNG Rs 5.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has already sold a million CNG, and Smart Hybrid vehicles in India. The company is poised to sell its next million in an even shorter time frame. The goal for this is to reduce oil import and improve share of natural gas in the energy basket from 6.2 percent to 15 percent in 2030.

This progression is to be supported by a growing CNG fuel pumps network in India, along with CNG price stability. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles feature dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Unit) and intelligent injection system. The factory fitted units are tuned and calibrated for improved performance and drivability across varying terrains.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the launch of S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-PRESSO S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage.

Moreover, The S-PRESSO has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfills the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV. This launch also helps augment our commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki, with its unmatched portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles.”