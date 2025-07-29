BSA Bantam 350 Debuts Eyeing Classic 350 – Scrambler 650 Also Revealed

Iconic British motorcycling brand, BSA, has just unveiled two new motorcycles which it intends to launch sooner than later. One of these two is the much anticipated Scrambler 650, based on Gold Star 650 cruiser. The second one is Bantam 350, which will lock horns with Royal Enfield’s golden goose, the Classic 350. Let’s take a closer look.

BSA Bantam 350 Debuts

More than two years ago, we covered BSA filing trademarks for new names like Thunderbolt, Lightning and Bantam. Speculations were that Bantam would borrow platform from Jawa Yezdi motorcycles and would emerge as a Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival. Speculations might have proven true as Bantam is paired with a 350 class engine.

BSA has just unveiled Bantam 350 alongside Scrambler 650 at Bike Shed, London, as per a recent post by MCN. Resurrection of Bantam nameplate is a significant step by BSA as it holds a massive brand recall in the UK. The new 2026 BSA Bantam 350 is based on similar ethos of original Bantam which is credited to bringing motorcycling to the masses post WW2.

Last recorded production of BSA Bantam was in 1971 and continues to evoke nostalgia among masses. With new Bantam 350, BSA is incorporating design ethos of original model with its minimalist body panels, round headlight with a grille, teardrop shape tank, wide handlebar, inverted bar-end mirrors, a single-piece seat, fork gaiters and a matte black finish for engine bay.

What does it offer?

Notable elements include Bantam 350 branding on side body panel, a BSA logo with British Union Jack in the background on its fuel tank, dual-tone alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, single-sided exhaust, twin shock absorbers at the rear, RSU telescopic front forks, a large radiator which hints at a liquid-cooled engine and more.

It may be powered by the same 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl Alpha 2 engine seen on recent Yezdi bikes. In 2026 BSA Bantam 350, this engine could develop around 30 PS of peak power and 30 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. It is likely to be manufactured in India and has launch potential too.

Scrambler 650

Based on the Gold Star 650, BSA has carved out a Scrambler. BSA has showcased a concept of Scrambler 650 before and this new one seems to be a production version that will go on sale soon, potentially in India too. The unit showcased in London had a single-piece instrument cluster as opposed to Gold Star 650’s triple cluster.

Other notable elements include a new front beak, new RSU telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, dual-sport block pattern tyres, wider handlebar, bar-end mirrors, what looks like a handlebar bracepad, a silver bash plate and more. It may be powered by the same 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4V/cyl engine that cranks up 45.6 bhp and 55 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This engine might be retuned to better suit BSA Scrambler 650’s character and expected scrambling roles.

