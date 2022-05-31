BSA Electric Launch Likely Before Royal Enfield Classic Motorcycle

BSA electric motorcycle is currently under development in the UK, and will rival upcoming electric bike from Royal Enfield

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends revived the BSA brand of motorcycles by unveiling its first model in the form of Gold Star 650 late last year. The iconic British brand will go on sale in the United Kingdom initially followed by other international markets including India. Market launch for Gold Star 650 is expected to take place in the coming few weeks.

While Classic Legends is currently focussing on its petrol-powered Gold Star 650, a part of its resources will also be invested in developing an electric motorcycle. This development has been confirmed by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

BSA Electric Motorcycle in the making

Jejurikar further stated that M&M and Classic Legends will make use of BSA’s global popularity to venture into the electric mobility space. Reports of Classic Legends developing an electric motorcycle have been doing the rounds on the internet for a very long time. Initially, it was believed that the Indian bikemaker will launch its first electric bike under the Jawa brand but BSA seems to be a perfect choice.

To jog back memories, BSA was awarded a grant worth GBP 4.6 million by the UK government as part of a low carbon automotive initiative across the nation. The company has already established a new research & development (R&D) centre in Coventry with a team of 12-15 members working for BSA.

New Manufacturing facilities for EVs in Britain

Further, the UK Government has commissioned a facility specifically for manufacturing EVs that will be set up in the Midlands. Technical specifications of the electric bike are a complete mystery as of now and more details regarding this upcoming motorcycle are expected to come to light in coming months.

That said, we expect the bike to flaunt plenty of classic retro styling elements in line with the upcoming Gold Star 650. If and when launched, it could lock horns with the upcoming electric motorcycle from Royal Enfield. However, there are no confirmations regarding specs and launch of either of these battery-powered bikes.

Engine, Hardware Specs

Coming back to BSA Goldstar 650, the modern classic motorcycle is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that dishes out 45hp and 55Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. As for performance, Classic Legends say that this bike can reach a top speed of 166 kmph.

The company has also stated that this engine could be tuned for more power and torque in future. Suspension duties will be handled by 41mm telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in rear. Braking will be carried out by single disc brakes at both ends with Brembo callipers aided by dual-channel ABS from Continental.