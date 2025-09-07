BSA Gold Star 650 Celebrates 1st Anniversary – Offers Up To Rs 40k Savings

In addition to revised prices, enthusiasts choosing BSA Gold Star also benefit from a limited-edition accessory kit and exchange bonus

As the festive season starts to roll, BSA has announced exciting offers on the Gold Star 650cc bike. These benefits are part of BSA Gold Star’s first anniversary celebration. As may be recalled, BSA Gold Star was launched in India in August 2024 at a starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh. With the anniversary offers, the bike is now a lot more accessible. Let’s check out the details.

BSA Gold Star – Anniversary Offers

BSA is offering a limited-edition accessory kit worth up to Rs 6,000. Marketed as the ‘Goldies Pack’, the accessory package includes accessories such as a rear rail, an exhaust shield, back rest and a windshield kit. As part of its anniversary celebration, BSA Gold Star is also available with an exchange bonus worth up to Rs 10,000.

This is the first time an exchange bonus program has been introduced with BSA Gold Star. All types of two-wheelers can be exchanged under this program, including motorcycles and scooters. This will greatly benefit users who may be planning to upgrade their ride. Offers for the limited-period accessory kit and exchange bonus will be available from August 23 to September 23, 2025.

BSA has also announced revised pricing for the Gold Star, following the recent changes in GST rates. While bikes up to 350cc will see a price drop, higher capacity bikes will be taxed at a higher rate. These higher rates will become applicable from 22nd September.

Considering the upcoming price hike for higher capacity bikes, BSA is offering savings of up to Rs 23,702. This offer will be applicable for customers who purchase the Gold Star before September 21. Beyond that, the prices of the bike will increase as per the new GST rates. BSA Gold Star is currently available at a starting price of Rs 3.01 lakh.

Performance, specs

In the 650cc roadster segment, BSA Gold Star is the only bike to utilize a single-cylinder engine. The 652cc liquid-cooled, DOHC unit generates 45 hp and 55 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is known for its refined and smooth performance. It is suitable for both everyday city rides as well as long-distance journeys across highways. Availability of an assist and slipper clutch reduces rider fatigue.

BSA Gold Star has 41 mm telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustable preload. Wheel size is 18-inch at front and 17-inch at rear, wrapped in 100/90 and 150/70 Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres, respectively. Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 255 mm discs at front and rear with dual-channel ABS. The bike weighs 201 kg and has a seat height of 782 mm.

BSA Gold Star is preferred for its classic design, carrying the signature British design heritage. Some of the key features include a circular headlamp, smooth tear-drop fuel tank, iconic badge, circular rearview mirrors and single-piece seat. Other highlights include wire-spoke wheels, liberal use of chrome, pinstriping, LED lighting and crisp switchgear.