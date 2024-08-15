BSA Gold Star 650 Hits Indian Showrooms – Launch Price Rs 2.99 Lakh

BSA Gold Star 650 has launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Launched on August 15, 2024, this motorcycle marks BSA’s return to the Indian market under the Classic Legends umbrella, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group. The launch introduces a modern yet classic motorcycle designed to attract Indian motorcycling enthusiasts who appreciate heritage combined with contemporary performance.

Powered by a 652cc liquid-cooled engine, the BSA Gold Star 650 delivers 55Nm of torque and 45.6PS of power. The single-cylinder engine brings a balance between power and efficiency, making it suitable for both urban commuting and long-distance riding. Engineered by Ricardo and with expertise from the Technical University of Graz, the engine reflects a blend of British tradition and modern engineering prowess.

Riding Smooth: Excel Rims, Pirelli Tyres, and Adjustable Shocks

Design-wise, the BSA Gold Star 650 draws heavily from its British roots, featuring classic styling cues paired with modern components. The collaboration with Redline Studios has resulted in a motorcycle that looks both timeless and contemporary. The digital-analogue instrumentation further complements its retro-modern aesthetic, offering riders essential information with a nostalgic touch.

The motorcycle is equipped with advanced components, ensuring a high level of safety and performance. Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS provide reliable stopping power, while the Excel aluminium rims and Pirelli tyres contribute to a stable and comfortable ride. Adjustable rear shocks enhances the riding experience, allowing for a tailored setup depending on operating conditions.

Colour Choices and Price: Gold Star 650 Varied Palette

BSA Gold Star 650 comes with practical features such as a 12V socket and a USB charging port. The attention to detail extends to the Gold Star Insignia by LaFrance, adding an extra layer of authenticity and connection to BSA’s storied past.

BSA Gold Star 650 is available in several colour options, each priced differently. Highland Green and Insignia Red variants are priced at Rs. 2,99,990, while the Midnight Black and Dawn Silver versions are slightly higher at Rs. 3,11,990. Shadow Black option is available at Rs. 3,15,990, and the Legacy Edition in Sheen Silver stands as the premium offering at Rs. 3,34,990.

Legacy and Quality: BSA’s Premium Approach to India

Availability in India is confirmed from August 15, 2024, with select dealerships offering it. The pricing strategy positions the Gold Star 650 as a premium motorcycle. The introduction of the BSA Gold Star 650 in India will tap into demand from a niche segment of riders.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Bringing BSA to India is about sharing a piece of world motorcycling history with India. That indomitable spirit of BSA, a brand built in the fires of battle, is imbued in the new Gold Star that I hope all of you have a chance to experience.”