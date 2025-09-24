BSA Gold Star 650 Offered at Pre-GST 2.0 Prices for First 500 Buyers

BSA Motorcycles has announced a festive season initiative for its flagship Gold Star 650, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to buy the motorcycle at pre-GST 2.0 prices. This limited-period offer is valid for the first 500 customers and also includes a complimentary limited-edition accessory kit worth Rs 5,900.

Following the recent GST revision that increased levies on motorcycles above 350cc from 28% to 40%, the Gold Star 650 would have seen a significant price hike. However, BSA has chosen to absorb the impact for its initial festive buyers, ensuring the bike remains accessible.

Pre-GST 2.0 Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

1. Highland Green / Insignia Red – Rs 3,09,990

2. Shadow Black – Rs 3,25,990

3. Midnight Black / Dawn Silver – Rs 3,21,990

4. Legacy Sheen Silver – Rs 3,44,990

Added Festive Benefits

Each of the first 500 buyers will also receive the limited-edition “Goldie Kit”, which includes a tall touring windscreen, pillion backrest, metal exhaust shield, and rear rail for added practicality and style. Financing options are also available, with interest rates starting at 5.99%, zero down payment, and tenure up to six years.

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, said, “The BSA Gold Star has garnered a loyal following since its launch in India, redefining motorcycling as a lifestyle rather than just a mode of transport. By holding our prices steady post-GST 2.0 for our first 500 buyers and pairing it with our festive initiative, we invite more enthusiasts to embrace this lifestyle without compromise.”

Design and Performance

Carrying forward BSA’s heritage, the Gold Star 650 features a rounded fuel tank with the classic badge, chrome pipes, pinstriping, and polished details, paired with modern elements like LED lighting and wire-spoke wheels. Powering the motorcycle is a 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine producing 45hp and 55Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

It rides on a double-cradle chassis with telescopic forks, dual-channel ABS, disc brakes, and wide tyres, offering a balance of comfort, stability, and performance suitable for both city and highway use.

Ownership Assurance

The Gold Star is supported by the Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, which includes:

– 4-year / 50,000 km standard warranty

– Extended warranty options up to 6 years

– One year roadside assistance

– Service access through over 400+ touchpoints nationwide

With deliveries available across dealerships, BSA aims to make the Gold Star 650 an attractive choice this festive season, blending classic British DNA with modern engineering and customer-centric ownership benefits.