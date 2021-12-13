BSA Gold Star 650 Detailed In First Official TVC – On The Road

BSA Gold Star retains much of its classic design with traditional rounded headlamp, wide set handlebars and tear drop shaped fuel tank

Mahindra owned Classic Legends had bought rights of BSA Motorcycles back in 2016 for around Rs 28 crores and has now re-introduced the BSA Gold Star. This new 650cc motorcycle made its public debut earlier this month at the Motorcycle Live Show in the UK. It has been designed and developed in the UK and will also be launched there first.

It may be recalled that the BSA Gold Star was originally sold between 1938 and 1963, when it was offered with engine options ranging from 350cc to 500cc. It now comes in retaining some of these old school design elements but with more modern underpinnings and a newly developed 650cc engine.

New BSA Gold Star TVC

BSA Gold Star 650 is positioned on a double cradle frame, sports traditional rounded headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and an LED tail lamp. It also receives wide set handlebars and teardrop shaped fuel tank along with wide fenders, spoked wheels fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres and a single seat setup.

Chrome accents are seen on its body around its headlamp housing, fuel tank and on the exhaust pipe. The bike gets a twin pod instrument cluster with analogue speedometer and tachometer and an LCD multi-function display. A new TVC set against a dark night backdrop, draws our attention to classic features and engine specifications of this reborn BSA project.

Some of these designs have also been inspired by the classic Bonneville Twins. BSA Gold Star will receive multiple colour options that will include Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition). It will weigh 213 kgs and have a wheelbase of 1,425 mm, seat height of 780 mm and fuel tank of 12 liter capacity.

BSA Gold Star – Engine Specs

BSA Gold Star comes in powered by a 652cc motor offering 45 hp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed transmission. Suspension and braking is via 41mm telescopic fork in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear along with single disc at both ends with Brembo calipers and Continental dual channel ABS.

Classic Legends has not announced any definite plans to launch the new BS Gold Star in India. More recently, the BSA 650cc was also spied on test in India, with a likelihood that the company could produce this motorcycle in India solely for export purpose.

2022 BSA Gold Star 650 will go on sale in the UK first, wherein it will rival the likes of Royal Enfield 650 Twins, Kawasaki W800 and Triumph Street Twin. If launched in India, the new Gold Star will be positioned in a similar segment as the Royal Enfield 650 Twins.