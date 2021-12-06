BSA Gold Star 650cc Detailed – First Look Of RE 650 Rival

BSA Gold Star has been designed and developed in the UK, and takes inspiration from the original Gold Star

Mahindra’s Classic Legends, set up around five years ago, started off by resurrecting the Jawa brand and now are getting ready to launch Yezdi. Ahead of Yezdi, they have launched the BSA brand in the UK. The first motorcycle under BSA brand is the Gold Star 650cc. It is now on public display at the Motorcycle show in Birmingham.

This new BSA motorcycle draws inspiration from the original Gold Star, which has been BSA’s most successful motorcycle. It will be offered in colour options of Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition).

BSA Gold Star 650cc First Look Review By CEO

True to its iconic Gold Star design, it will sport a rounded headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and a tear drop shaped fuel tank. It will be seen with wide set handle bars, a single piece seat and strategically set foot pegs for a more upright riding position.

Broad fenders, new spoked wheels, chrome finish on headlamp and engine casing and around the exhaust will give it a more premium stance along with distinctive BSA logo. The fuel tank also sports chrome accents with pin-stripes and a BSA Gold Star logo inspired by the BSA M24 and DB34 Gold Star from the 1950s. Take a look at the detailed first look walkaround review of new BSA Gold Star 650cc, given by Ashish Joshi who is the Director of BSA and also the CEO of Classic Legends.

The bike will also receive a twin pod instrument cluster with analogue speedometer and tachometer with an LCD multi-function display. The new BSA Gold Star rides on wire spoke alloy wheels measuring 18 inch front and 17 inch rear. The wheels are fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. The new Gold Star rides in a wheelbase of 1,425 mm and gets seat height at 780m while fuel tank capacity is at 12 liters. BSA Gold Star wet weight stands at 213 kgs.

Engine Specs

BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder engine, a tribute to the original model. This liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4 valve engine makes 45 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 55 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed transmission, with slip and assist clutch.

The engine has been specifically designed and developed by BSA in association with Technical University of Graz. It complies with the latest emission standards, without compromising on either power or performance. It has been designed to be ridden in the city as well as open roads. Top speed is 103 mph or 165 kmph.

Positioned on a tubular steel dual cradle frame, suspension is via 41mm telescopic fork in the front and twin shock at the rear with 5 step preload adjustability. Braking is through 320mm disc in the front and Brembo two piston floating calipers along with 255mm disc at the rear. Continental dual channel ABS is offered as standard.

BSA Gold Star is positioned as a premium bike. It will go on sale in the UK first. As things stand, Classic Legends has no plans of introducing the new range of BSA motorcycles in India, at least as on date. However, the bikes could be produced in India at the company’s plant in Pithampur with exports to commence from early 2022. It will rival the Royal Enfield 650 Twins in the UK while it will also take on the Kawasaki W800 and Triumph Street Twin.