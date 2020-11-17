Mahindra To Launch BSA Motorcycle In The UK – Likely To Get Jawa Based Engine

BSA motorcycles are expected to be pitched as a premium alternative to the Royal Enfield products in Europe

Classic Legends, a partial subsidiary of Mahindra, is all set to establish its production footprint abroad. After resurrecting Jawa Motorcycles, the two wheeler maker is on course to do the same for the iconic British brand BSA. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, announced that the first of the new BSA motorcycles will be assembled by Classic Legends in the UK starting from mid-2021.

BSA Motorcycles by Classic Legends

The timeline indicates that the new BSA motorcycle is almost ready for production and the company is just waiting for the Brexit negotiations to be completed. It is being reported that the product in question is likely being developed in India.

Established in 1861, Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) started its life as a weapons manufacturer before diversifying into motorcycles in early 20th century. After thriving for decades, the motorcycle division’s fortunes started dwindling in 1960’s before eventually going bankrupt in 1972. With a rich heritage and a positive brand recall, the BSA brand has a potential for revival with right kind of product, and that is exactly what Classic Legends has in mind.

Market positioning

Even though the first BSA motorcycle by Classic Legends is only a few months away from entering production, we don’t know much about the technical details. It is being reported that the company is aiming to target the 5,000 to 10,000 pound segment (INR 4.92 lakh to 9.84 lakh).

This suggests that the product is likely to be a medium displacement retro-classic roadster commanding a premium over comparable Royal Enfield products. Coincidentally, the recently launched Jawa in Czech Republic by Mahindra Classic Legends, is priced in a similar range. Price of Jawa in Europe starts from €6k (approx Rs 5.23L). It is possible Mahindra uses the Jawa based engine for their BSA range of motorcycles. Jawa currently has two single cylinder engine options on offer – one is a 295cc unit while the other is a 334cc unit.

More details are likely to trickle down in the coming months as the company gets ready for the market launch. Assembly operations in the UK strongly suggests that Europe is the primary target market where the brand has a better recall. Selling a British-made motorcycle in India in a segment dominated my Royal Enfield is not exactly a sound business plan, and hence, we think BSA may not have our country on its radar.

BSA electric motorcycle on the anvil

According to The Guardian, Classic Legends has received a grant of 4.3 million pounds (around INR 45.2 Cr) from the UK government to develop an electric motorcycle. The grant will be used to set up a technical center at Banbury, Oxfordshire, with an estimated generation of 255 jobs.

The electric BSA in question is expected to be ready by end of 2021. It remains to be seen if this has any connection to the electric platform that Classic Legends is reported to be developing for India.

Source