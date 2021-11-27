BSA Motorcycles Global Debut Date Announced – Rival To Royal Enfield

BSA motorcycles will first be launched in the UK for a reason – As the brand has sizeable fan following in the country

Looking to replicate the level of success achieved with Jawa motorcycles in India, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends will soon introduce BSA brand in UK. The formal unveil event is scheduled to take place at the Motorcycle Live Show in Birmingham, UK.

Classic Legends will be revisiting BSA’s origins to establish a better connect with the brand’s glorious past and its ambitious resurrection in 21st century. It will be interesting to see how enthusiasts in UK, Europe and other global markets respond to the return of the legendary motorcycle brand.

BSA motorcycle details

To ensure it retains its old-world charm, BSA motorcycle will focus on retro styling. It is expected to have features like round headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, flat and wide handlebar and broad front and rear fenders. Some variants could be equipped with spoke wheels for enhanced retro experience.

Liberal use of chrome can be expected on parts like headlamp, fuel tank, exhaust pipe and engine casing. To target enthusiasts with contemporary tastes, specific variants could be introduced in blacked-out theme.

Neo-retro styling used in combination with blacked-out theme almost always results in a gorgeous looking bike. Jawa Perak is a good example, which fascinates a broad spectrum of motorcycle enthusiasts with varying tastes and preferences.

BSA has plans to manufacture both petrol-powered and electric motorcycles. The first BSA motorcycle could be petrol-powered, equipped with a 650cc motor. Among the rivals will be Royal Enfield 650 twins that have emerged as popular options in several global markets. BSA motorcycles will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Midlands. The company will also setup a technical and design centre in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

BSA electric range could be introduced next year. Classic Legends has received a grant of £4.6 million (~ INR 46 crore) from UK government for setting up an R&D centre. This facility will focus exclusively on developing electric motorcycles. It’s imperative for BSA to focus on electric segment, as many European countries are aggressively targeting a complete shift to electric ecosystem.

BSA motorcycle Indian launch

It is unlikely that BSA motorcycles will be introduced in India soon. A key reason is that the brand has better chance of success in UK, where the motorcycles were produced and gained popularity. Second reason pertains to legal aspects, wherein BSA Cycles is already functional in Indian market. This may present trademark issues if Classic Legends decides to launch BSA motorcycles in India.

For Indian market, Classic Legends will continue to focus on Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. The range will be expanded to enable improved competencies against primary rival Royal Enfield. Upcoming bikes include a new Jawa cruiser, Yezdi Roadking scrambler and Yezdi Roadking ADV.