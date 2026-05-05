BSA Scrambler 650 vs RE Bear 650 – Specs, Features Compared

Late last year, Classic Legends expanded their 650cc motorcycle portfolio with the launch of BSA Scrambler 650. This motorcycle was launched at the same stage as Yezdi Scrambler and BSA Scrambler 650 is currently the most expensive bike Classic Legends offers. It is based on BSA Gold Star 650 retro cruiser motorcycle.

In the Indian market, BSA Scrambler 650 locks horns with Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650, which is a scrambler version of Interceptor 650. RE Bear 650 is a twinner, while BSA Scrambler 650 gets a single-cylinder engine. In this post, we will compare both these motorcycles and see how they fare against each other on paper.

BSA Scrambler 650 vs RE Bear 650

Starting with the price tag, BSA Scrambler 650 costs between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 3.41 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory) across three colour options. Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650, on the other hand, costs between Rs 3.75 lakh and Rs 3.98 lakh (Ex-sh). Scrambler 650 costs around Rs 57,000 less than Bear 650 right now, which could sway buyers towards it.

Design is subjective and both bikes offer a retro vibe with off-road aesthetics along with rough-road worthy components. However, Royal Enfield has been on sale in India for longer and is an established brand with a vastly superior service network. In terms of powertrains, there is a clear difference between the two as Bear 650 has a parallel twin-cylinder engine.

Even though Scrambler 650 has a single-cylinder engine, it is slightly more technologically advanced as it is a liquid-cooled unit with DOHC 4V/cyl head. Performance is neck-and-neck, but Scrambler 650 makes its peak power and torque at lower revs like an old-school long-stroke motorcycle. Fuel tank is slightly smaller with Scrambler 650 at 12L while Bear 650 has 13.7L.

Weight is lower with BSA at 208 kg, while the Enfield weighs 216 kg. Scrambler 650 also has slightly higher ground clearance and slightly lower seat height, which short riders will appreciate. Both bikes get 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheel combo with tube-type tyres, but Scrambler 650 gets fatter rubber.

Features and Equipment

There’s a single disc brake setup and ABS at both ends with both bikes, but Bear 650 offers a larger rear disc brake. Only the Bear 650 gets more sophisticated USD telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers with 5-step pre-load adjustability are common between both bikes. It has to be noted that Scrambler 650 has higher suspension travel at both ends.

LED headlights, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators along with handlebar braces are common between both bikes. The instrument cluster is an LCD unit with BSA Scrambler 650 without connectivity options, but Royal Enfield goes all-in by offering its coveted Tripper Dash 4-inch TFT instrument cluster with music controls and even Google Maps.