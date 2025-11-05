BSA Thunderbolt ADV Bike Unveiled At EICMA – Launch In 2026

BSA is marking a major comeback as the brand just unveiled its 4th motorcycle in the revival project. We are talking about BSA Thunderbolt, which was just unveiled at EICMA Show 2025. After Gold Star 650, Bantam 350 and Scrambler 650, BSA Thunderbolt becomes the company’s 4th motorcycle and its first-ever ADV style offering. Let’s take a closer look.

BSA Thunderbolt ADV Bike

At the ongoing EICMA 2025 show, BSA just unveiled its first-ever off-road oriented Adventure Tourer in the form of Thunderbolt. BSA is now owned by Classic Legends alongside other classic brands like Jawa and Yezdi. Thunderbolt is a nod to the past and an advance into the future, where design is concerned.

BSA Thunderbolt nameplate holds significance for the brand as it was the last-ever motorcycle to roll out of its Birmingham plant in 1972. After 53 years, BSA Thunderbolt marks its resurgence and its foray into the now popular ADV segment. While BSA is yet to confirm India launch, it will be available for select global markets in mid-2026.

Where design is concerned, BSA Thunderbolt looks like it is a modern take of Yezdi Adventure with focus extended towards touring as well as off-roading. This is a welcome move as Classic Legends will now have a premium tourer to rival the likes of Hero Xpulse 210, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the recently launched TVS Apache RTX 300.

Features and Equipment

We can see BSA Thunderbolt gets twin asymmetrical headlights, a front beak, a ravishing Yellow colour, a tall adjustable windshield, sturdy-looking knuckle guards, sculpted fuel tank, symmetrical twin pod LED tail lights, rear luggage rack, modern-looking side body panels and up-swept exhaust. The main highlight is the new semi fairing that should offer a fair amount of wind protection.

Fuel tank capacity is 15.5L and the dry weight of this bike is 185 kg, It rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, wrapped with dual-purpose tyres. Suspension duties are handled by USD telescopic front forks with 200 mm travel and rear mono-shock with 180 mm travel. Braking is taken care by single disc brake setups with dual-channel ABS.

Like 2025 Yezdi Adventure, BSA Thunderbolt will be powered by a 334cc DOHC 4V/cyl single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with 29.2 bhp and 29.6 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Features include ABS modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road), Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, among others.

