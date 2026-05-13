BYD Announced 1-2% Price Hike On Its Portfolio – Effective July 1st, 2026

World’s leading car manufacturer, BYD (Build Your Dreams), has just announced an incoming price hike for the Indian market. Said price hike will come into effect in the coming months, starting from 1st of July, 2026. The company is extending current prices to buyers who will book in May 2026 and June 2026. Let’s take a closer look.

BYD Price Hike July 2026

The direct subsidiary of BYD Global, BYD India, currently offers four vehicles in its portfolio. The range starts from Atto 3 SUV, followed by eMax 7 MPV, Seal sedan and Sealion 7 SUV. All four of these premium electric vehicles will soon receive a price hike, which will come into effect from 1st of July, 2026.

BYD has not mentioned an exact price hike with each model, but has announced that the hike will range between 1% and 2%, depending on the model and its variants. Currently, BYD India’s portfolio starts from Rs 24.99 lakh for Atto 3, Rs 26.9 lakh for eMax 7, Rs 41 lakh for Seal and Rs 49.4 lakh for Sealion 7 (all prices Ex-sh).

Since there is still some time left for the revised prices to kick in, BYD is extending these current prices to buyers who are booking their BYD vehicle in May 2026 or June 2026 months. However, these current prices will apply only if the buyer also takes delivery of their booked BYD vehicles by 1st of July, 2026.

As per BYD India, this price hike is a direct result of the constant movement in forex rates. At the time of writing this article, BYD India is operating 48 dealerships across 40 cities, offering integrated sales and service throughout the country.

What Next?

It has to be noted that BYD India hiked the prices of their flagship Sealion 7 from 1st of January, 2026 as the company celebrated 2,000 units sales milestone of this vehicle. Then, the Anniversary Edition of Sealion 7 was launched in the country too. A recall was issued with BYD Seal in the country as well.

The company is also expanding its Indian portfolio to incorporate BYD Atto 2, which is spied testing in the country multiple times. BYD could go for local assembly via CKD kits for Atto 2 and hence the need for homologations and certifications. An India-specific vehicle is also confirmed to be under development.

Statement from BYD India

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “This price revision is in lieu of foreign exchange fluctuations. Even in a challenging market environment, BYD India remains focused on delivering high-value, advanced, safe, and premium electric mobility solutions to customers.

We continue to see strong market demand for products such as the BYD ATTO 3 and the BYD SEALION 7, reflecting growing confidence in premium electric mobility among Indian consumers.”