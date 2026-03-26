BYD Atto 1 Launch Price THB 429,900 (Rs 12.32 L) – Sub 4m, 38.88 kWh, 380 km

BYD has launched their smallest electric car, Atto 1 in Thailand a the ongoing 2026 Bangkok Motor Show. Also known as Seagull and Dolphin Surf in global markets, Atto 1 is positioned as an affordable, city-focused EV with compact dimensions and a practical feature set. Pricing starts from 429,900 baht (approx Rs 12.32 lakh) and goes up to 459,900 baht (approx Rs 13.18 lakh) for the top-spec version.

BYD Atto 1 Launch – Dimensions, colours and features

BYD Atto 1 is available in exterior colour options such as Shell White, Quantum Black, Pop Green and Velocity Blue, paired with a black and grey interior theme. It sits below Dolphin in BYD’s global lineup and is currently the smallest EV offering from the brand in Thailand. In terms of dimensions, Atto 1 measures 3,925 mm in length, 1,720 mm in width and 1,590 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

The hatchback made its debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show and is offered in two variants – Dynamic and Premium. On the outside, Atto 1 gets LED headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lamps, along with a sporty rear spoiler, floating roof design, rain-sensing wipers and 15-inch alloy wheels. The design is clean and modern, aimed at urban buyers.

Inside, the cabin is equipped with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include automatic climate control with PM2.5 air filter, leather seats, rear-view camera and multiple convenience features.

The Dynamic variant offers tilt-adjust steering, while the Premium variant adds tilt and telescopic adjustment, a 6-way powered driver seat, wireless charging and a more comprehensive safety package. Safety kit includes up to 6 airbags, along with ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist functions, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam.

Battery, performance and range

BYD Atto 1 is designed primarily as a city EV rather than a performance-focused offering. The Dynamic variant is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 74 hp (55 kW) and 135 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0–50 km/h in 4.9 seconds and offers drive modes such as Eco, Normal and Sport.

This variant is paired with a 30.08 kWh Blade LFP battery, delivering a claimed range of 300 km (NEDC) or around 240 km (WLTP). Charging options include AC charging up to 6.6 kW and DC fast charging up to 30 kW. The Premium variant gets a larger 38.88 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 380 km (NEDC) or around 304 km (WLTP).

Charging speeds are similar for AC, while DC fast charging is rated at up to 40 kW. With its compact size, competitive pricing and practical range figures, BYD Atto 1 targets urban buyers looking for an affordable EV. It combines everyday usability with modern features, making it one of the more accessible electric hatchbacks in BYD’s global portfolio.







