BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV New Spy Shots Leaked Ahead Of Launch

BYD is working on expanding its portfolio in India. The company started its journey with e6 and then incorporated Atto 3, Seal, eMAX7 and Sealion 7. Now, the company seems to be interested in carving out a new model for India which will be its most affordable offering here. We are talking about Atto 2, which is being spied testing again. Let’s take a closer look.

BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV

The latest spy shots of BYD Atto 2 are credited to automotive enthusiast Akshat Singh Arora. These are the clearest spy shots of this vehicle yet and show finer details. For starters, BYD is using camouflage to hide the identity of Atto 2. However, it has a unique design language which cannot be mistaken for anything else.

Launch is expected to happen by the end of calendar year 2025 and it will be positioned as BYD’s most affordable offering in India. With Atto 2, BYD might be looking to boost sales to a new horizon. In Dragonland, it is called Yuan Up and in South American nations, it is called Yuan Pro.

Where dimensions are concerned, BYD Atto 2 measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, 1,675 mm in height and has a 2,620 mm long wheelbase. Boot space is around 400L, which can be expanded to 1,340L. It will directly rival comparably sized electric C Segment SUVs like Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVitara.

What to expect?

Exterior design highlights include rugged body claddings, sleek LED DRL signature and LED headlights, large alloy wheels, flap-style door handles, striking rear roof spoiler, infinity design rear LED tail light signature with a connected light bar and more. The most interesting bit is its C Pillar area which looks unique.

On the inside, BYD Atto 2 packs a premium interior experience and features. For starters, we get a 15.6-inch rotatable infotainment screen also seen with other BYD vehicles, an 8.8-inch instrument screen, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery, front and side airbags, advanced Level-2 ADAS and more.

Powering the BYD Atto 2 is a 45.1 kWh battery pack with 380 km NEDC certified range that sends juice to a single electric motor rated at 175 bhp of peak power and 290 Nm of peak torque. This motor drives front wheels only. BYD promises a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. There’s DC fast charging too, supporting up to 65 kW which takes 28 minutes to go from 30%-80% SOC.