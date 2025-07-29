BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spied Next To Creta – Launch This Year?

In India, BYD Atto 2 will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Maruti eVitara (Escudo) and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

BYD has consistently introduced new models in India and the next addition could be the Atto 2 compact electric SUV. A test vehicle was recently spotted in full camouflage. Atto 2 can be positioned as the most accessible BYD car in India, helping boost sales and revenue. Let’s check out the details.

BYD Atto 2 – Styling and key features

While fully camouflaged, one can identify the test vehicle as BYD Atto 2. This is evident from the kinked rear roof spoiler and distinctive design of the tail lamps, tailgate, bumper and reflectors. In its home market China, Atto 2 is sold as Yuan Up. In Latin American markets such as Brazil, the Yuan Pro name is used. The Atto 2 name is for European and South Asian markets.

BYD Atto 2 has attractive, curvy body panelling, interspersed with rugged styling elements. Some of the key highlights include sleek LED headlamps and DRLs and a rugged-looking air dam section. Side profile has distinctive body cladding, quirky design for the alloy wheels, circular wheel arches with thick cladding, blacked-out pillars and body coloured flap door handles.

Considering the type of design preferences seen in the compact SUV segment, there appears significant scope for the Atto 2 in India. Dimensionally, Atto 2 is 4,310 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. Rivals like Creta Electric (4,340 mm length) and upcoming Maruti eVitara / Escudo (4,275 mm) have comparable dimensions. Atto 2 seems better suited for generating high volumes, as compared to the Atto 3 (4,455 mm).

Equipment list

BYD Atto 2 packs in a comprehensive range of premium features. Key features include a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital cluster, heated and ventilated front seats and panoramic sunroof. The electric SUV has ambient lighting, an elevated centre console, wireless charging and vegan leather wrapping all around.

One can feel an enhanced sense of roominess and comfort in the cabin. There’s ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. Atto 2 has an elevated driving position, which enhances safety across busy city streets. The SUV is well-suited for family needs, offering 400 litres of boot space.

This can be further increased to 1,340 litres with the rear seats folded. Users can expect optimal safety with the high-strength steel body of BYD Atto 2. A comprehensive range of safety features are on offer including Level 2 ADAS. Atto 2 uses an array of advanced ultrasonic sensors, radars and cameras for its ADAS system.

BYD Atto 2 – Specs, performance, range

In China, BYD Atto 2 is equipped with a 45.1 kWh battery pack. The electric motor generates 175 bhp and 290 Nm of peak torque. Certified range is 380 km, as per NEDC standards. Top speed is capped at 160 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in 7.9 seconds. Charging time for the battery pack is around 28 minutes (30% to 80%) when using a 65 kW DC fast charger. These specs could be largely the same for the Indian market.

Source – The Race Monkey