BYD ATTO 3 Dynamic Variant, Steady Price

11 Years of BYD India: A Quietly Significant Milestone

BYD India is marking 11 years in the Indian electric mobility market. A significant milestone for a subsidiary of the globally recognised NEV manufacturer, BYD. The Indian journey began with the introduction of an electric bus in India on August 20th, 2013. And marked the beginning of electrification in the country’s public transportation sector.

Over the years, BYD has steadily expanded its presence, contributing to the development of the EV space in India. BYD ATTO 3 has seen a positive response from the Indian market. And continues to grow from over 600 bookings recorded within a month.

BYD ATTO 3 Dynamic: Range and Price

This interest highlights the growing demand for technologically advanced electric vehicles here. The recent introduction of BYD Atto 3, including the Cosmos Black edition, has broadened the appeal of the automaker. And caters to preferences of a niche buyer segment.

In response to this demand, BYD has extended the introductory pricing for the BYD ATTO 3 Dynamic variant. At Rs 24.99 lakhs, a price hold aims to make it more accessible to a wider audience. Beyond the Dynamic variant, BYD Atto is available in Premium and Superior variants. BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant is available at a range of 468 km* ARAI tested and 410 km* NEDC. Battery capacity is 49.92 kWh.

BYD ATTO 3: 600 Bookings in a Month

Globally, BYD’s commitment to sustainable mobility is reflected in product offerings and efforts to enhance accessibility of EVs. This has been possible through consistently introducing technologically advanced models that cater to the evolving needs of a market. An approach that has enabled BYD to strengthen its position as a leader with a focus on delivering technologically advanced solutions rapidly.

The impact of BYD’s initiatives extends beyond the automotive sector. And has paved the way for broader adoption of electric vehicles. Global initiatives solidify BYD’s reputation as a key player in the NEV market, with a focus on long-term growth and modern tech.

BYD’s Global Strategy: Slowly Taking Over the World, One NEV at a Time

Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “As we celebrate 11 years of BYD’s journey in India, we reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainable mobility. The phenomenal response to the new BYD ATTO 3 variants is testament to the growing demand for technologically advanced and environmentally responsible electric vehicles in India. We are thrilled to extend our introductory pricing offer, making the BYD ATTO 3 variants even more accessible to a broader segment of eco-conscious car buyers in India.”

As BYD continues to expand its presence in India, the company’s long-term goals remain centred on promoting sustainable mobility. This involves not only introducing new electric vehicle models but also investing heavily in technology that supports widespread adoption of electric vehicles. While BYD’s growth in India remains limited, its global growth and product range positions the company as a pioneer in the transition to electric mobility.