BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Crash Test Safety Rating – 5 Star EURO NCAP

Atto 3 5-star Euro NCAP rating will be applicable for India, as the eSUV will be imported here as CKD units

In a positive development for BYD Atto 3, the eSUV has received 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. Although left-hand drive model was tested, the results will be applicable for right hand drive model also. Bookings are currently open for Atto 3 for a token amount of Rs 50k. The first batch of 500 units are scheduled to be delivered in January 2023.

Atto 3 will be assembled at BYD’s plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. The company is aiming to sell around 15,000 units of Atto 3 over the next year. Based on demand, BYD could consider local manufacturing of Atto 3. The eSUV is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 25-30 lakh.

Atto 3 Euro NCAP adult and child safety

With 5-star Euro NCAP rating, Atto 3 is already at an advantageous position in Indian market. There’s significant demand for cars with high-safety rating. The list includes Nexon, XUV700, Punch, XUV300, Thar, Tiago and Altroz. While high safety rating may not be the sole criteria for buying a car, it can certainly have a positive impact on consumer preferences.

Talking about BYD Atto 3, the variant tested was base Active trim. It comes with safety features such as front and side airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, Isofix, seatbelt reminder, autonomous emergency braking, speed assistance and lane assist system.

The eSUV scored 34.7 points out of 38 or 91% in adult safety. Most of the safety parameters were rated good or adequate. Only in a lateral impact test with side pole, the driver’s torso was found to have weak protection. Passenger compartment was found to be stable in frontal offset test.

In child safety, the score was 44 points out of 49 or 89%. For both child dummies, protection for all critical body areas was rated good in frontal as well as side barrier impact tests. Atto 3 scored max points in these tests. It only lost a few points due to unavailability of an integrated CRS (child restraint system).

Atto 3 pedestrian and safety assist test

In vulnerable road users, Atto 3 scored 37.5 points or 69%. Protection for head impact on bonnet was found to be good or adequate. However, the stiff windscreen pillars were rated poor for potential pedestrian head injury. In case of a bumper, the protection was good for pedestrians’ legs, but poor for pelvis region. Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system onboard Atto 3 performed well in the tests by avoiding collisions in most scenarios.

In safety assist, Atto 3 scored 12 points or 74%. Lane support system worked well by correcting the vehicle’s path when it was drifting out of lane. Car to car reactions with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) were found to be good. Some points were deducted as the eSUV did not have a driver fatigue detection system.