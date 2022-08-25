BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV India Launch Soon – Kona, ZS EV Rival

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh; will rival the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV

Currently the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles by volumes, China-based BYD is looking to enter the mainstream EV market in India. BYD has been functional in India since 2007, but earlier its operations were limited to manufacturing of batteries, electronic parts and mobile phones.

Since 2016, BYD has started supplying batteries and bus chassis to electric bus manufacturer Olectra. In 2021, BYD had launched e6 electric MPV at a starting price of Rs 29.6 lakh. e6 MPV has range of 520 km and it is sold exclusively to corporate and fleet customers. With e6 receiving good response, BYD is looking to target the passenger EV segment.

BYD Atto 3 India launch plans

BYD Atto 3 will initially be assembled at the company facility in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. Over the next two years, BYD plans to sell 10,000 assembled vehicles in India. Based on response, the company can consider setting up a local manufacturing unit.

To showcase its seriousness about the Indian market, BYD will be participating in upcoming 2023 Auto Expo. The Warren Buffet-backed company will be displaying a range of products including sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs. BYD’s state-of-the-art Blade battery technology will also be showcased.

In terms of additional screening that Chinese companies usually have to face in India, BYD said that its current operations and infrastructure do not require any clearance. BYD has aggressive plans for India, with the goal to acquire 10-15% market share in passenger EV segment by 2030. However, the company is yet to fully define its strategy for reaching that goal. A lot will depend on the success of Atto 3 and other upcoming EVs that will be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo.

Owing to increase in assembly operations, BYD will be hiring around 100 people by end of this year. With sales target of 10,000 EVs in 2 years, BYD will also be expanding its dealer network. Currently, it has 12 dealers across 12 cities. These numbers will be increased to 24 outlets across 18 cities in the next 6 months. Based on demand, more outlets can be opened.

BYD Atto 3 features

As sold in international markets, BYD Atto 3 has a sporty profile with sleek headlamps, closed-off grille, funky alloy wheels, chrome-lined windows, sloping roofline and connected tail lamps. Other key features include panoramic sunroof, electric unlock tailgate, roof rails and electrically heated, retractable and adjustable ORVMs.

Interiors are ultra-luxurious with a plethora of futuristic design elements across the cockpit area. There’s liberal use of chrome accents, which ensure a premium, regal feel. Some key features include a large 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5-inch digital instrument panel, electric power assisted steering wheel, premium Dirac HD audio system with 8 speakers, USB C and USB A ports, synthetic leather seats, driver and front passenger heated seats and voice commands.

Atto 3 offers a comprehensive range of safety features including ADAS features such as automatic emergency braking system, adaptive cruise control, front and rear collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic brake. Safety kit also includes front, side and curtain airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability program, traction control system and hill descent control.

Equipped with a 49.92 or 60.48 kWh battery pack, BYD Atto 3 generates 204 PS of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. Range is 480 km with the 60.48 kWh battery pack, as per NEDC standard. Atto 3 can reach 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Source