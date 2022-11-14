BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Launch Price 34 L – About 1,500 Bookings

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV bookings opened a few weeks back – Today, the official launch price for India has been revealed

India’s electric vehicle segment goes full steam ahead with many of the country’s automakers making extensive plans to add even more electric vehicles to their portfolios. To date, it has been products such as the Tata Nexon EV, Tigor EV, Tiago EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric that have been major growth drivers in this segment.

Both local and global automakers have jumped into the fray with many new products in the offing. Chinese electric vehicle maker, BYD has plans to expand its operations in India as it entered the mainstream EV market with the new Atto 3 electric SUV.

BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Launch Price

It may be recalled that BYD entered India with the launch of electric buses in 2017 while the E6 MPV was introduced in November 2021. Currently proclaimed as the largest EV maker in global markets, BYD has stated that the new Atto 3 electric SUV has received close to 1,500 bookings. Its launch price is Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-sh.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are delighted at the overwhelming response from our customers and thank them for joining the EV journey towards a sustainable future. We are happy to announce the price of our much-acclaimed electric SUV BYD-ATTO 3 in India at INR 33.99 Lakhs (All India – ex-showroom). We are eager to introduce BYD-ATTO 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future.”

BYD Atto 3 is positioned on the E3 platform. It is offered with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. BYD-ATTO 3 features fast charging from 0% to 80% in 50 mins, a range of 521 km according to ARAI tests with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3s.

BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Tech

With a sporty, powerful exterior and rhythmic interior, BYD-ATTO 3 also features the L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) BYD Dipilot, 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch (32.5cm) adaptive rotating Screen, 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, and a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station, making this car an extremely competitive EV offering.

BYD-ATTO 3 also boasts features such as mobile phone wireless charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, an 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-color gradient ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter, etc. It has scored a 5 star EURO NCAP safety rating.

BYD-ATTO 3 is available in 4 colors: Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. BYD-ATTO 3 offers a 7kW home charger and its installation service, a 3kW portable charging box, a 3-year free 4G Data subscription, 6-year roadside assistance, and 6 free maintenance service. Besides, BYD-ATTO 3 offers a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 Lakhs kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the traction battery, 8 years or 1.5 Lakhs kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the motor & the motor controller, 6 years or 1.5 Lakhs kilometers for the vehicle, and warranty details of other components.