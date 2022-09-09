BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of India Launch

One of the leading BEV and PHEV manufacturers in China, BYD is aggressively targeting key auto markets across the world

With global ambitions, BYD is looking to enter Indian electric car PV segment that currently has huge unlocked potential. The company already has a presence in India in electric bus segment. It had also launched e6 all-electric MPV in 2021 for fleet operators. Recently, they also launched the same for PV segment. Now, BYD is now getting ready to enter the mainstream electric SUV segment, as part of its global push.

BYD’s first electric SUV for India will be Atto 3 that was launched in China earlier this year in February. It has also debuted in select international markets such as Australia. Atto 3 is expected to be launched in India next month. While Atto 3 is available at AUD 44,990 in Australia, it will likely be priced at around Rs 30 lakh in India. Price will be higher in India, as it will be imported as CBU, attracting relevant import duties.

BYD Atto 3 Teased

Ahead of its launch in India, the new BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV has been teased today, on World EV Day 2022. In international markets, BYD Atto 3 is available in two battery configurations, 49.92kWh and 60.48kWh. Corresponding range is 320 km and 420 km, respectively, based on WLTP standard. The company claims to use an advanced and safe battery technology that has been patented as Blade Battery.

There are multiple charging options including both AC and DC chargers. It also supports fast charging with an 80 kWh DC charger. With this fast charger, Atto 3 can be fully charged in around 45 minutes.

Atto 3 utilizes a permanent magnet synchronous motor that generates 204 PS of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can achieve 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The powertrain offers high energy efficiency of 89%. It has been designed to work in extreme conditions including a wide temperature range. These features make the car especially suited for varying weather conditions in India.

In comparison, MG ZS EV has a 50.3 kWh battery with IP69K safety ratings and UL2580 certification. Power output is 176.75 PS and 280 Nm. MG ZS EV has range of 461 km, as per ICAT certification under test conditions.

BYD Atto 3 features

Atto 3 has a sporty, clutter-free design with sleek LED headlamps and DRLs, prominent fog lamp housing, sculpted body panels, sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, electrically retractable exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, sloping roofline, roof rails, shark fin antenna and edgy tail lamps.

On the inside, Atto 3 is packed with features such as panoramic sunroof, a massive 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with adjustable rotation, 5-inch digital instrument panel, steering mounted controls, 8-speaker sound system, USB Type-C charging, wireless phone charger and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A compressive range of connectivity features are also available via BYD DiLink Intelligent Connection System.

In terms of safety, Atto 3 has ADAS features such as autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic brake. Safety kit also includes tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control system, electronic stability program, hill descent control and 360° view monitor.