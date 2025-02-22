BYD Atto 3 Facelift Debuts – Gets Design Updates, Enhanced Safety

Facelift version of Atto 3 will be introduced first in China, followed by other markets, with a likely launch in India as well

One of the popular BYD cars in India, the Atto 3 was launched here in November 2022. Updates have been provided regularly, including 3 new variants (Dynamic, Performance and Superior) introduced in 2024. BYD has just revealed the facelift model, which is expected to be launched in many markets soon, including India.

BYD Atto 3 facelift debuts – What’s new?

Based on exterior images released by BYD, it appears that the facelifted Atto 3 is aiming for a more refined, polished appearance. While the lighting setup remains unchanged, the air intakes and bumper section have undergone a major refresh. Atto 3 facelift also gets a camera at the front, which is part of the advanced ADAS kit. Side profile has been enhanced with the addition of sportier alloy wheels.

One can also notice a new exterior colour with the facelift, which looks quite subtle and mature. In India, the current model is offered with colour options of Boulder Grey, Ski White, Parkour Red and Surf Blue. Another noticeable change is the partially blacked-out D-pillars. This treatment balances out the distinctive rippled finish used on the D pillars. Other features such as circular wheel arches, body cladding and conventional body-coloured door handles have been carried forward.

At the rear, facelifted Atto 3 gets a sportier roof spoiler that has integrated dual brake lights. Tail lamps have been refreshed with Chinese knot pattern elements, reflecting traditional Chinese decorative art. Atto 3 facelift is also expected to get a refreshed cabin with multiple new features. However, interiors are yet to be revealed.

Advanced ADAS kit

Facelifted Atto 3 is offering a more advanced ADAS suite, referred to as the God’s Eye C (DiSus 100). This ADAS setup comprises an array of camera, sensors and radars. A three-camera block is installed under the windshield. There are five long-range cameras and four surround view cameras.

Atto 3 facelift is equipped with five mm-wave radars and twelve ultrasonic radars. The enhanced ADAS suite also benefits from 29 sensors. According to BYD, the upgraded ADAS suite is designed to support ten high-speed navigation scenarios. Moreover, users will also be able to access six intelligent parking modes.

Same powertrain options

Atto 3 facelift is expected to continue with the existing powertrain options. Across global markets, BYD Atto 3 is offered with battery pack (LFP) options of 49.9 kWh and 60.5 kWh. In India, Atto 3 is available with only the larger 60.5 kWh battery pack. The single electric motor mounted on the front axle generates 150 kW (204 PS) and 310 Nm of torque.

As per ARAI standards, range is 521 km with the larger battery pack. NEDC driving range is 480 km. Variants with the smaller battery pack, available internationally, have a CLTC range of 430 km. With a DC charger, BYD Atto 3 (60.5 kWh) can add 0 to 80% in around 50 minutes. With an AC charger, the charging time is higher at 9.5 to 10 hours.

