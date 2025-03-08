BYD Atto 3 Facelift Launch Price CNY 116K (Rs 13.9 L) – Gets God’s Eye ADAS

BYD has been among the dominant global electric car players and has quite a presence in India’s premium car segments. Atto 3 is BYD’s most affordable model in India, starting from Rs 25 lakh (Ex-sh). In China, BYD has just updated Atto 3 with subtle design updates, new features and revamped safety. Let’s take a closer look.

BYD Atto 3 Facelift Launch

In Chinese market, BYD Atto 3 is sold as Yuan Plus and is quite popular in Dragon’s Land. Increasing competition and the price wars has resulted in a slight YoY decline in sales for Yuan Plus in China. With BYD Atto 3 facelift, odds are likely to be better as there is a slightly revised design, new features and a handsome price cut.

Speaking of, 2025 BYD Atto 3 facelift starts from CNY 115,800 (approx 13.9 lakh), which is CNY 1,000 (approx Rs 12,000) down from its preceding model in lower trims. At the same time, BYD has upped the equipment list on Atto 3, which now gets a built-in refrigerator to cool down beverages and snacks along with the new God’s Eye C ADAS suite.

There are 5 trim levels on offer and the pricing for top trim goes till CNY 145,800 (approx Rs 17.5 lakh). Dimensions are mostly the same at 4,455 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, 1,615 mm in height and it packs a 2,720 mm long wheelbase. There are two new colours for 2025 BYD Atto 3 facelift – Beige and Gray.

Where design is concerned, Atto 3 facelift gets revised lighting elements, larger air intakes in the fascia, smoked effect to headlights, blackened D Pillars, a new roof spoiler with dual vertically arranged high-mount stop lamps. At the rear above refreshed LED tail lights, we can now see a BYD logo, replacing the BUILD YOUR DREAMS lettering.

Features upgrade!

On the inside, overall dashboard layout looks the same and even the materials seems to be carried over. This is not a bad thing at all, as BYD is known to offer great quality for the price. However, steering wheel is now and looks more mature and centre console has seen a massive overhaul. Gear selector has been shifted behind the steering wheel, making this cabin feel less cluttered.

BYD’s famed rotatable infotainment screen, 8.8-inch instrument screen, 12-inch HUD, a driver monitoring camera which we saw with Sealion 7, a built-in refrigerator, 50W wireless smartphone charger and the advanced God’s Eye C DiPilot 100 ADAS system are some of Atto 3 facelift’s notable equipment.

Powertrain-wise, BYD Atto 3 facelift stays the same in China, offering 49.9 kWh battery and 60.5 kWh battery options. Range promised is 430 km and 510 km on a single charge, depending on battery options. A single electric motor powers front wheels which is rated at 200 bhp of peak power. BYD India has not confirmed Atto 3 facelift for our market yet, but we speculate it to launch in India around the festive season.